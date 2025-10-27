 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20553337 Edited 27 October 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during saving under certain conditions.

2. Fixed an issue where some card icons displayed abnormally.

3. Fixed an issue with abnormal attack behavior for the Pumpkin Knight.

4. Fixed an issue where Gather Mithril Vein had abnormal attributes.

[Content Adjustments]

1. Reduced the reputation required for promotion to the Intermediate Academy.

2. Adjusted the completion method for the Year 2 Main Story Event and removed the requirement to graduate Apprentices.

