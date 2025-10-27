Dear Travelers from Across the Causeway,

It’s been an exciting few months for Causeway Studios, and we’re delighted to share with you a hefty update about our present and our future as we discount the game as part of Steam Scream Fest and team up with Goldfire Studios' Arctic Awakening for a limited time bundle.



Because we value your time... TL;DR

The Haunting of Joni Evers is on sale (30% discount) during Steam Scream Fest. We're also bundled with Arctic Awakening from our friends at Goldfire Studios for a limited time.

This is a great time to pick up our AWARD-WINNING GAME! That's right, we won three Collision Awards - Voice Performance (Gold), Narrative (Silver), Audience Choice.

We've updated the game with a number of quality of life features (full patch notes below).

We've patched a nasty Unity security exploit that has hit everyone that uses the engine.

Gustavo Coutinho's soundtrack for The Haunting of Joni Evers is now available for sale!

We're holding an interactive developer commentary live event in our Discord server on November 1.

Oh, and we've started work on our second game, a follow-up to Joni that is a new (but related) story. No big deal. (Narrator: IT WAS A BIG DEAL!)

For those that crave more depth before seeking what goes bump in the night, we have that too.

Since our launch in January, The Haunting of Joni Evers has received a 92% positive user score here on Steam. We’re also honored to have received three Collision Awards for the game, including a Gold Award for voice actor Kelly Pekar and a Silver Award for our story. We were also recipients of a Collision Audience Choice Award.

The Haunting of Joni Evers has also made it to the first round of voting for the Horror Game Awards Players' Choice award. Voting for the first round runs through Saturday, Nov 1st, and we'd be honored to get your vote: https://www.thehorrorgameawards.com/news/public-voting-round-1

Fingers crossed this is just the beginning, as Joni’s story reaches more players.

We are preparing for the future of our studio, which has meant a number of positive changes for our organization and our upcoming projects. First up, we are delighted to announce that we have reclaimed the publishing rights to The Haunting of Joni Evers. Many lessons were learned along the way, and we are excited to be fully in control of our destiny again.

As part of this, we’ve patched the security hole in Unity, added some new features (including a chapter select so you can relive your favorite moments), and polished up a few rough edges. Additionally, Gustavo Coutinho’s emotional soundtrack is now available for purchase.

This move was prompted by a number of factors, not the least of which is that we are now entering full development of our second game, which will evolve and expand upon the narrative and gameplay ethos of our first game, The Haunting of Joni Evers. We’ll have much more to share in the future!



Along those lines, we’re kicking off a Director’s Commentary event in our Discord server. Joni was a labor of love with deeply personal connections for each of us. We’re going to peel back the layers as Creative Director Greg Rogers and Studio Director Kjartan Kennedy walk us through the game, share development learnings, and discuss the challenges and successes of shipping our first game.



If you’d like to attend live, please join us in our Discord server, where we’ll be holding this event on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 10 AM PT / 11 AM MT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET in the Causeway Studios Discord server. We’d love for you to join the Discord server and participate in this exciting event.



Don’t worry if you can’t join us, though. We’ll be sharing the video on demand after we have time to edit and post the footage.

We wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your support since our launch in January. We have amazing fans, who have shared Joni’s story with their friends and loved ones. We are grateful to be on this journey Across the Causeway with you and for you.

With deepest gratitude,



The Causeway Studios Team

PATCH NOTES

Updated Unity Engine version to fix reported security vulnerability

Adjusted spectral writing settings and logic to progress gameplay more smoothly

Added a chapter selection menu, available after completing the game

Added the ability to see (and choose) save file backups in each slot

Corrected a couple of interaction icons that were not in the correct style

Fixed an issue in Chapter 10 where you could place a Relic in the incorrect place, locking progress

Added additional auto-save points during Restoration Ritual in Chapters 7-10 The game now almost never goes more than 2 minutes without saving your progress

Adjusted logic for streaming locations, reducing memory load throughout most of the game, especially during critical moments

Adjusted game credits to reflect additional contributions since release



