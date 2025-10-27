Sorry for the delay on this one. Had a minor personal crisis I had to take care of, but now I'm back. We got a new feature!

Move Timeline

Now, whenever a card is played, an icon will be created on the new Move Timeline. The timeline will show the last eight moves. Like cards, hovering over them will show you the zoomed in version of the card. This should help somewhat with readability of what was played.

I'm thinking of some tweaks for it, so likely the current state isn't final. None the less, I hope you enjoy!

Fixes

-Fixed screen being blocked in Versus mode when triggering a failed move notification

-Adjusted positions of pass icons to not overlap with decks

-Adjusted multiple assets to properly layer with each other

-Fixed error in Versus mode when hovering over an opponent's card

-Fixed music ending early during outro sequence

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!