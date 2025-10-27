Changelog

Adjusted the intensity and length of controller rumble.

Tips added to Campaign retry screen.

Attempt time added to Endless mode retry screens.

Score gain on defeating basic cubes in Endless mode is now dependent on basic cubes' max health.

Model change for Sphere cubes.

Individual model changes to all variations of Laser cubes.

Added new enemy that only appears if the player has survived for a while. Beware of the clouds above.

Added slight doppler effect to charge shot impacts.

Adjusted movement parameters for Sphere cubes.

Decreased Heavy cubes movement by 20%.

Fixed Rainbow Martyr cube not attacking.

Fixed purple missiles not having purple trails.

Added camera effects to all status effects.

Increased volume of Purple Power-Up laser.

Updated version indicator to v.0.9.1

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.