27 October 2025 Build 20553093 Edited 27 October 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Adjusted the intensity and length of controller rumble.

  • Tips added to Campaign retry screen.

  • Attempt time added to Endless mode retry screens.

  • Score gain on defeating basic cubes in Endless mode is now dependent on basic cubes' max health.

  • Model change for Sphere cubes.

  • Individual model changes to all variations of Laser cubes.

  • Added new enemy that only appears if the player has survived for a while. Beware of the clouds above.

  • Added slight doppler effect to charge shot impacts.

  • Adjusted movement parameters for Sphere cubes.

  • Decreased Heavy cubes movement by 20%.

  • Fixed Rainbow Martyr cube not attacking.

  • Fixed purple missiles not having purple trails.

  • Added camera effects to all status effects.

  • Increased volume of Purple Power-Up laser.

  • Updated version indicator to v.0.9.1

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3164461
