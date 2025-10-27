Features
Added workshop support.
You can create and upload custom board themes to the workshop currently.
Added a timer during gameplay.
Added score.
Each click scores an additional point per safe click made in a row, starting at 1. It resets back to 1 when tripping a mine.
Each number revealed adds its value to the score.
A new "Erase All" button appears to the right of the draw button when toggled on. When clicked, it will clear all drawings on the board. (Only the host can erase all drawings.)
Accepting an invite while the game is closed will now put you in your friend's lobby.
The host can now return everyone to the lobby menu by pressing a button in the pause menu.
Changes
Moved select glaggle menu a bit to the left so its fully in the black region.
Made the select glaggle menu background the same color as game settings menu background.
Pressing R to reset the board now has a confirmation window appear.
Reorganized the toggles in board themes and backgrounds to be on top.
Upgraded selection visuals for board theme and backgrounds.
Small UI tweaks here and there.
Fixes
Fixed the scrollbar in credits menu being the default one provided by Godot.
Fixed the tabs in settings slightly overlapping.
Fixed Discord Rich Presence being incorrect for non hosts.
Fixed Difficulty settings not changing in lobby for non hosts.
Technical
Rewrote the tutorial code from the ground up.
The collapsible menus for board themes and backgrounds have been reworked.
Misc
poody_blue is now long_rhode in credits.
Changed files in this update