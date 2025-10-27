It's Finally Here!

This update lets you make soup using the cauldron in the grove.

Walkers will bring you gifts, including some games and a game console,

The content of these games is as follows.



Walker Watch 18

A Wario-Ware-inspired game featuring Kollectomaniac characters and items

- 28 Minigames

- 2 Modes, Gauntlet mode and Endless Mode

- An original soundtrack by Akmac



Waddles Land

A rage-inducing platformer and boss rush game

- 6 Bosses

- 4+ Small Areas

- 2+ Armors

- 3+ Weapons

- Shops, Easy Mode and Hard Mode

- Featuring the same songs used in the original Waddles Land over ten years ago



Bounce Ball 3

A gray-scale pong rogue-like game

- 90+ Unique items

- 5+ Floors with increasing difficulty

- 16 Different "programs" to fight

- Shops & Bonus Items that reward hitless & persevering players

- An original soundtrack by Akmac



THE DEMISE OF GOOBERT

Imagine the binding of Isaac... but Goobertafied

- 100+ Unique items

- 60+ Enemies

- 300+ Room layouts

- Randomly generated maps

- Shops & Bonus Items that reward hitless & greedy players

- Secret Rooms

- Treasure Rooms

- 8 Fun Bosses, 1 Unfun Boss, and A final boss

- 2 Cutscene voiced by TheLastSeahorse (Go follow them on Twitch)

- 10 Mushrooms

- 6 Floors?

- Endless Possibilities

- A full OST by Hobocatt (Go follow hobohobohobo on Soundcloud)



Additional Content

- 2 New Potions

- A shop token

- 30+ New walker dialog

- Soup

- Added something

- Crash fix related to sandwiches

- Removed and added foreshadowing



QOL

- Skip Typing Option

- Skip Typing Option (Computer Game)

- Saving and Loading now displays properly during the loading screen



Bugs Patched

- False Hitbox Guidebook Removed

- Seed not changing after file switching from Used to Empty

- Saving and Loading now displays properly during the loading screen

- Fixed Master Volume not updating until exiting the pause menu