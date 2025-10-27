Hello Revenge Seekers,

This marks the first update for Pac's Revenge albeit a small one. This patch (v.1.0.1) includes:

Some important bug fixes

Changes to the visuals of the invisibility ability on each weapon (as suggested by yesnt)

Here at ByteSize Games, we are excited to share what else we have planned for Pac's Revenge, so keep an eye out for more information from us very soon.

To keep even more up to date, join our discord server, where we actively take in feedback and post any announcements on future updates.

https://discord.gg/mpdsdWHw