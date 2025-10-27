Added automatic room data backup
Reload enabled when fetching the Multiplayer Room list fails
Improved criteria for retrieving newly listed rooms
On first launch, you can choose between “Low Load” and “Quality Priority” modes
Improved input UI for To-Do and Daily
Fixed an issue where invert mouse controls might not save
Fixed an issue where the CD image in the music controller sometimes didn’t switch
Other minor fixes
Tips: Feeling slow or overheating?
Reduce PC load by adjusting Resolution Scale, Quality, and Frame Rate in Settings.
Changed files in this update