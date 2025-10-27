 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20552980
  • Added automatic room data backup

  • Reload enabled when fetching the Multiplayer Room list fails

  • Improved criteria for retrieving newly listed rooms

  • On first launch, you can choose between “Low Load” and “Quality Priority” modes

  • Improved input UI for To-Do and Daily

  • Fixed an issue where invert mouse controls might not save

  • Fixed an issue where the CD image in the music controller sometimes didn’t switch

  • Other minor fixes

Tips: Feeling slow or overheating?

Reduce PC load by adjusting Resolution Scale, Quality, and Frame Rate in Settings.

