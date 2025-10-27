It’s live!

The big difference between the Early Access version of the game and the demo is that the demo ends after Map 1, while the EA version contains all 3 Maps. Have at it!

As a reminder, "Early Access" means "not totally finished and polished." The game still needs stuff like more Ruins, some UI updates, and a proper ending. See the "About this game" section for a description of what's in the game now, and the "Early Access" section for more info on stuff that we plan to implement.

New Content

We added several new Trinkets!

-New Greater Trinket- Treemeld. Your highest HP unit gains +100% HP but loses 70% movespeed.

-New Lesser Trinket- Nightsky Blanket. Upgrade a random tile in the second row into a Pinlight tile. A unit placed on this tile receives strength rather than weakness from the Dark trait.

-New Lesser Trinket- Hands of Light. Initiative - Units in your front row gain 10% Lifelink.

-New Lesser Trinket- Arrowhail. Initiative - Units in your back row deal an additional 5% damage.

-New Lesser Trinket- Reactor. A Reactor appears on a random tile on the enemy side of the board. When it dies, deal 1000 / 1500 / 2000 Magic damage to enemies in a 3-tile radius. (Damage increases each Map).

-New Lesser Trinket- Experience Points. Units that survive combat permanently gain 3 Attack, 3 Magic, and 30 HP.

-New Lesser Trinket- Tattered Flag. Your Tier I and II units gain +10 Attack, +10 Defense, +10% Attack Spd, and +100 HP.

-New Lesser Trinket- Delayed Release Capsules. 15 seconds - Your units gain +25 Attack, +25 Magic, and +25% Crit.

Bug Fixes

Fixed several bugs relating to A Rock

Fixed a crash relating to Hardened Ghost and the Light Trait

Fixed a bug causing units with 1 MP to gain multiple spellcast triggers per each spellcast

What’s next?

We’d love to build an incremental difficulty system to add an incentive to keep beating runs and to git gud at the game.

But hey. Who knows what else the future holds? Play our game and let us know what you think and what you want to see going forward. The feedback and reception we get at this stage will help us figure out our plan of action going forward.

-John from Hat Wobble Games



