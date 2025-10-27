 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20552946 Edited 27 October 2025 – 05:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DJMAX RESPECT V - UPDATE

Hello, this is ROCKY STUDIO.

An update is scheduled for October 27 at 14:30 PM(KST). The details of the update are as follows:

- Fixed an issue where it was possible to access unfinished content.

- Emoticon Sound Update : KKI BBYAT!

- Fixed an issue where another player's note pattern would start early in online mode.

Please make sure to update your client after the update to ensure normal service.

Thank you.

※ The LENA Tower content is currently based on specifications disclosed during internal testing and is not the final version. We will provide an official introduction through the patch notes before the update.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit DJMAX RESPECT V PC Depot 960171
Windows 64-bitSteam Deck DJMAX RESPECT V SteamDeck Depot 960172
