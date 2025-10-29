Hello there, the V0.9 update for Netherworld Covenant is now live! Here are the new content in this update, and we'll be offering a 15% discount from October 29th to November 3rd!

Update Content

New Mode:

Added "Chaos Mode": In this mode, the level progression is randomly generated upon entry. *Unlocked after clearing any difficulty.

Added "Corruption Mode": Based on the "Iron Crown Frenzy" difficulty, this mode offers a higher challenge and additional rewards. *Unlocked after clearing the Iron Crown Frenzy difficulty.

New Class:

New Class: Hunter *Requires 700 Black Stones to unlock.

New Weapons:

Primary Weapons:

Bows: One type with a total of 4 weapons.

Lantern Weapons:

Underworld Hammer

Underworld Greatsword *Both weapons consume 2 Stamina to provide stronger offensive capabilities and suppression effects.

Balance Adjustments:

Adjusted damage scaling for charged combos of the Berserker and Mage.

Balanced the damage values of Berserker.

Added tracking for remaining healing, refining the healing logic.

Adjusted the mobility of the boss "Old Lord of the Netherworld."

Fine-tuned attributes for certain monsters.

Other:

Added dedicated portal UI, icons, and HUD displays for the new modes.

Completely overhauled the Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish translations (thanks to CriticalLeap).

Optimized the wording of mechanic-related descriptions across various contexts.

Fixed several crash scenarios and added damage legitimacy checks before hit registration.

One More Thing

Hey everyone,

We're MadGoat Game Studio and Infini Fun — great to see you all again! With this latest update wrapped up, our version number has officially jumped to V0.9!

To be honest, we never expected to pack in so much new content in just a few months since the game launched into Early Access back in June. None of this would have been possible without every one of you who joined us during EA, shared your feedback, and supported us along the way. We truly appreciate it! Without your encouragement and input, the 1.0 version of Netherworld Covenant might still feel a long way off.

Now that we’ve reached V0.9, we’re excited to let you know: barring any surprises, this will likely be the final content update before the full release! Development is now in its final stages, and we expect the game to officially launch before the end of this year!

One quick heads-up: after the current discount period ends, we plan to make a small price increase to the game. So if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a copy, now’s a great time to hop on board with the sale!

Can’t wait to meet all of you in the final 1.0 release!