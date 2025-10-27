Hello folks!

It's been about a month and a half since the launch of Letters to Arralla, and we're blown away by the reception! Thank you so much for enjoying our little mail delivery adventure. We were a bit sidetracked with Melbourne International Games Week, but now that things are settling down, we have recovered the energy to get back into it! There are always things that we can fix and improve, so we've been quietly plugging away to make the game as good as we can make it.

Here is a non-comprehensive list of bugfixes and adjustments included in this update. Bear in mind there are mild spoilers ahead for some in-game events and story beats!

Updated the version of Unity for security purposes (You may have seen a bunch of games patch with similar messages recently!)

Fixed PCs set to certain languages and regions being unable to press "E" to interact with characters or objects

Added extra failsafes to achievements so all but the ending achievement can get triggered again when loading a saved game if their unlock conditions have been met. (We're still investigating why they aren't triggering consistently when they should be, but this should help a little bit in the meantime)

Added collision in the glassblower studio on Saturday to prevent players from delivering a red slip but walking out without picking up the package

Blocked off some discovered ways to get out of bounds

Made a character from Peabody's quest Hom go back home of a morning, and made the map reflect this properly

Added another entry point to the pub via the outdoor dining section doorway

Made unused cursor disappear properly in the map view

Fixed players not consistently teleporting properly during cutscenes

Fix for some chess piece floating above the chessboard when loading a saved game.

Various pathfinding adjustments

Fixed localisation issues discovered post launch, a couple of letters should now have the right transcripts

Added a little icon for some important dialogues on Wednesday that caused confusion if missed.

Added a little cutscene for seeing a certain building up close for the first time

Potential fixes for dialogue during Peabody's questline being out of sync or reset back to the quest starting dialogue

Updated inventory sprites for a number of in-game letters

Dither effect added to trees and other items that can get in between view of the player

Fixed the Scientist's dialogues for Saturday

Fixed an edge case for the buildable sandcastle not being able to be rebuilt after squishing it

Fixed photos taken with the camera being darker than they should be (This is not retroactive, and only counts for NEW photos sorry! 🙏)

Characters now wave when the player is close enough to them and they might be expecting a delivery!

Added a dark background to UI prompts to improve readability

Improved entry and exit effects of a certain cave slightly

Fixed terrain collision on the beach behind the Glassblower's studio, so the player no longer dips into the environment when they shouldn't.

Bess and Hoffman's character music now plays properly when speaking to them

Music during a certain cutscene on Saturday was adjusted

New settings added for Display Mode, VSync and Target Frame Rate. Target Frame Rate is only accessible when VSync is turned off.

Windowed screen mode reimplemented, with support for changing window resolution to 16:9 and 16:10 resolutions

Fixed rare camera issues when opening the inventory and speaking to someone on the same frame

Fixed rare camera issues when opening the inventory after attempting to speak to Tanner before he reached the motel pool of a morning

Updated UI prompt positioning on various interactables in the glassblower studio and around the island

Added unimplemented dialogue for finding the top of the pulley,

Improved the triggers for wiping the paint off during a certain sequence on Saturday

Fixed the message in a bottle puzzle not working properly on controller

Fixed being able to open the map while in conversations

Added a little RC airplane that flies around the plains on Thursday (It was critical we do this, okay?

We have also updated the demo version of Letters to Arralla. With this update, you'll be able to continue off from where you left off in the demo version when you get the full game!

That's all for now, but we'll definitely be back with more fixes soon! 🔧



If you encounter a bug and wish to report it, please let us know in the Steam Discussions board, or join our Discord where we can more directly assist you!