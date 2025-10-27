First of many frequent updates to come. Small list of patches for now:
Stranger In A Bin
Need somewhere to sell your junk? Maybe sell a weapon you're not going to use anymore? Take it this fellow hiding in the trash. He'll pay you a small sum of money for whatever you got.
I'll likely remove him in a later update and replace him with a set of other NPCs, each preferring different types of items and giving more or less depending on what you bring them, helping better simulate how a real village would be run rather than "dump your stuff for this one individual" - this is the main reason he has a simple model (also because a friend suggested it and i thought it'd be funny).
General Changes
The Helpful Spirit in the Tutorial sequence now shines a bit brighter
Fireball light radius has been slightly increased
Fireball detonation now has a light
Fireball AOE radius has been slightly increased
4 journals added
Q.O.L Changes
Offhand Items can no longer be lost after death. This is one step further to preventing the need to go in empty when you die so much. Should help out quite a bit for now while I figure out how I want to implement a "here's some starter loot", which shouldn't take terribly long either.
An FOV slider has been added (default is 90, though might display 0 before you set it idk why i'll get to it; range is 80-110)
Items now have their information displayed in the Keeper's GUI; will be more important when I finalize a set of upgrades from Aaron
Dropping items now drops them a foot or so in front of you rather than on top of you if there's space.
Fixes
Fixed a visual bug involving the Keeper's GUI and how it'd sometimes display two of the same offhand items instead of just one
This is all for now the week unless game-breaking bugs come in. I'll be dropping a roadmap soon that leads all the way to 1.0 release, so keep an eye out for it!
Changed files in this update