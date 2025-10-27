First of many frequent updates to come. Small list of patches for now:

Stranger In A Bin

Need somewhere to sell your junk? Maybe sell a weapon you're not going to use anymore? Take it this fellow hiding in the trash. He'll pay you a small sum of money for whatever you got.

I'll likely remove him in a later update and replace him with a set of other NPCs, each preferring different types of items and giving more or less depending on what you bring them, helping better simulate how a real village would be run rather than "dump your stuff for this one individual" - this is the main reason he has a simple model (also because a friend suggested it and i thought it'd be funny).

General Changes

The Helpful Spirit in the Tutorial sequence now shines a bit brighter

Fireball light radius has been slightly increased

Fireball detonation now has a light

Fireball AOE radius has been slightly increased

4 journals added

Q.O.L Changes

Offhand Items can no longer be lost after death . This is one step further to preventing the need to go in empty when you die so much. Should help out quite a bit for now while I figure out how I want to implement a "here's some starter loot", which shouldn't take terribly long either.

An FOV slider has been added (default is 90, though might display 0 before you set it idk why i'll get to it; range is 80-110)

Items now have their information displayed in the Keeper's GUI; will be more important when I finalize a set of upgrades from Aaron

Dropping items now drops them a foot or so in front of you rather than on top of you if there's space.

Fixes

Fixed a visual bug involving the Keeper's GUI and how it'd sometimes display two of the same offhand items instead of just one

This is all for now the week unless game-breaking bugs come in. I'll be dropping a roadmap soon that leads all the way to 1.0 release, so keep an eye out for it!