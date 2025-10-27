Good news for those who were waiting to play on Linux or Steam Deck —

the native Linux + SteamOS version of Luce Spenta is now live.

It’s not yet fully tested on every distribution, but I wanted to make it available early for everyone who had it wishlisted and asked for Linux support.

Now you can play without any extra setup or configuration.

If you encounter any issues or unexpected behavior, feel free to reach out through any contact channel (Steam, Discord, or the game’s email).

I’m monitoring everything closely and will fix any problem right away.

Thank you so much for the continued support — and for helping this project grow across new platforms. 🖤