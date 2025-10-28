Hello everyone,

Thank you for playing "THE GOOD OLD DAYS"



We have released an update today. The details of this update are as follows.

■ 10/28/2025 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the screen would turn black in HDR environments on Steam Deck.

- Fixed an issue where the game could become unplayable under certain conditions when repaying the debt on a second playthrough.



Additionally, we have confirmed an issue where the full version of the game fails to launch on Steam Deck, and we are currently investigating. We have confirmed that the game can be launched by enabling "Proton Experimental" on Steam Deck. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please try the following steps.



1. On your Steam Deck, open the game's main page and select Settings (the gear icon).

2. Select "Properties" menu

3. In the "Properties" menu, open the "Compatibility" tab and check the box for "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool."

4. Select "Proton Experimental" from the list.



We will continue to make improvements and adjustments to the content based on feedback we receive from all of you. Thank you for your continued support of "THE GOOD OLD DAYS"