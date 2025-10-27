Forget about sketchy emails and online articles. Now is your time to shine! How to Train Your Cock is finally available on Steam! Your life will never be the same again.



Hi, I'm Angelo. A solo developer who likes to say stupid jokes. I've had this game's concept on the back of my mind for a couple of years now, but it took me a long time to figure out how to turn this silly joke into a fully functional game.





What started as a joke, became one of my favorite projects. I had a blast developing it and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!Anyway, I already rambled too much. Here are some of the game's features:- Idle gameplay with manual upgrades & customization- Over 60 cosmetics- 4 upgrade types- 2 cock evolutions + the base form- Multiple cock colors- Leaderboards- Save/export a picture of your cock to share with friends- Betting mini gameI appreciate all the support you gave me. From the feedback, to playing the demo or simply wishlisting it. Also thanks to Gamersky Games for bringing more eyes to the game.Have a great week and we'll meet again on the leaderboards for the biggest and strongest cocks (but I'll probably be at the very end).Thank you,AngeloPs: don't forget to share with your friends, so you can brag about your cock being bigger than theirs.