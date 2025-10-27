🃏 Classic Blackjack v1.0.4 — Major Update

This update brings smoother gameplay, more control at the table, and several key improvements to betting and animations.

What’s New:

• Drag-to-Bet: Drag chips onto betting circles to place your wager — just like a real casino.

• Play Up to 3 Hands: Deal multiple hands for a faster, high-stakes experience.

• Round Flow Improved: Added a short pause after each round so results are easier to follow.

• Blackjack Animation Fix: Chip movement and win animations for natural blackjacks now play correctly.

• Insurance Deduction Fixed: Insurance now correctly deducts half your bet when taken.

• Chip Value Correction: Fixed an issue where all chips were treated as $5.

Other Notes:

• Minor polish to chip FX, banners, and UI timing.

• Updated in-game Quick Rules to reflect drag-to-bet.

Thanks for your feedback — each patch makes Classic Blackjack even smoother and more authentic.

🎲 Good luck at the tables!