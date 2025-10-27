 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20552438 Edited 27 October 2025 – 02:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🃏 Classic Blackjack v1.0.4 — Major Update

This update brings smoother gameplay, more control at the table, and several key improvements to betting and animations.

What’s New:
Drag-to-Bet: Drag chips onto betting circles to place your wager — just like a real casino.
Play Up to 3 Hands: Deal multiple hands for a faster, high-stakes experience.
Round Flow Improved: Added a short pause after each round so results are easier to follow.
Blackjack Animation Fix: Chip movement and win animations for natural blackjacks now play correctly.
Insurance Deduction Fixed: Insurance now correctly deducts half your bet when taken.
Chip Value Correction: Fixed an issue where all chips were treated as $5.

Other Notes:
• Minor polish to chip FX, banners, and UI timing.
• Updated in-game Quick Rules to reflect drag-to-bet.

Thanks for your feedback — each patch makes Classic Blackjack even smoother and more authentic.
🎲 Good luck at the tables!

Changed files in this update

