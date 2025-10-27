Hey Tamers!

It’s finally here! Decktamer is out now on Steam! 🎉

We’re beyond excited to share our actual second game with you. Over the weekend, everything really ramped up ... the energy, the excitement, the feedback ... and we couldn’t be more thankful for all the love and support you’ve shown us so far.

Decktamer has been a true journey for us to create. From the first prototype to today’s release, it’s been filled with experiments, lessons, and a lot of monster taming along the way. We can’t wait to hear what you think. Your feedback means everything, and we hope you’ll enjoy playing it as much as we loved making it.

🎬 Check out the release trailer right here!

Now, enjoy your descent into the abyss

Be prepared for everything. Tame the wildest creatures. Create the craziest talent and skill combos.

And most importantly: Have fun! 💜

See you in the abyss,

– Horizon Edge & Assemble Entertainment





Oh, and before you go, don’t forget to check out the fantastic bundles we’ve put together with our friends: