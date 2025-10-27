 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20552353 Edited 27 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
A lot of players have expressed frustration over the difficulty of extended stay, most of this frustration seems to come from the RNG elements in ES as well as a difficulty spike early in the game. Over the last two weeks I've been re-working several mechanics to make the game more readable, even out the difficulty and minimise the RNG. These changes include, a higher level starting character, reduced satisfaction caps for guests, and longer stay times for guests. Thanks to everyone who has been reporting bugs, this is invaluable to the development of ES. Below is the full change log.

Changes

  • The option to remove underwear in the character creator

  • Difficulty scaling is now based on how many days have passed

  • Max required satisfaction lowered

  • Starting character begins at level 10 & has 2 max uses

  • Guests Desires are highlighted when they match by Employee's traits

  • Guests are now added to the hire menu after entering a scene with them

  • An Updated demo version is now available on steam

  • Steam cloud saves are now supported

  • Lighting & graphical optimisations

Bug Fixes

  • Changing accessories no longer hides clothing

  • Reset button now disappears after being clicked

  • Fixed penis being "mangled" after climax animation (IYKYK)

  • Fixed a few clipping issues

  • Jeans no longer spawn on races that don't fit them

  • Fixed missing cancel button when deleting a save

  • Localised several text boxes missed in the 1.4 update

  • Fixed incorrectly assigned orgasm animations

  • Fixed canine & sharks being given the wrong penis mesh in clothing menu

  • Enter scene button now updated after Guest levels without playing scene

  • Guests icons now being updated after being fully satisfied

  • Visual quality now properly set through the setting menu

