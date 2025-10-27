A lot of players have expressed frustration over the difficulty of extended stay, most of this frustration seems to come from the RNG elements in ES as well as a difficulty spike early in the game. Over the last two weeks I've been re-working several mechanics to make the game more readable, even out the difficulty and minimise the RNG. These changes include, a higher level starting character, reduced satisfaction caps for guests, and longer stay times for guests. Thanks to everyone who has been reporting bugs, this is invaluable to the development of ES. Below is the full change log.
Changes
The option to remove underwear in the character creator
Difficulty scaling is now based on how many days have passed
Max required satisfaction lowered
Starting character begins at level 10 & has 2 max uses
Guests Desires are highlighted when they match by Employee's traits
Guests are now added to the hire menu after entering a scene with them
An Updated demo version is now available on steam
Steam cloud saves are now supported
Lighting & graphical optimisations
Bug Fixes
Changing accessories no longer hides clothing
Reset button now disappears after being clicked
Fixed penis being "mangled" after climax animation (IYKYK)
Fixed a few clipping issues
Jeans no longer spawn on races that don't fit them
Fixed missing cancel button when deleting a save
Localised several text boxes missed in the 1.4 update
Fixed incorrectly assigned orgasm animations
Fixed canine & sharks being given the wrong penis mesh in clothing menu
Enter scene button now updated after Guest levels without playing scene
Guests icons now being updated after being fully satisfied
Visual quality now properly set through the setting menu
Changed files in this update