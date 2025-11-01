The "Preview" branch of Oasis contains Beta-quality changes and improvements. The Preview branch is intended for advanced users only, it might contain changes that are unstable or not fully documented.
RULES (READ CAREFULLY)
If you are not good at following instructions and reading directions, the Preview branch is not for you.
If you are looking for a stable experience above all, the Preview branch is not for you.
If you are unable to perform "beta tester" duties, such as reporting issues clearly, the Preview branch is not for you.
Be responsible.
If you decide to ignore all of the above, you will likely waste significant time for the developer and ultimately make him quit out of frustration. So please don't.
To opt-in the "preview" branch of Oasis, head to your Steam library, right click Oasis Driver for Windows Mixed Reality, then Properties. Under Betas. select "preview". Make sure Steam downloads the new driver.
To opt-out, follow the same instructions, but select "None" instead.
CHANGELOG
Fixed an issue where motion controllers would not be detected at all by SteamVR. You must re-run the Unlock program to solve this issue (Unlock now deletes the motion controller cache).
Fixed motion controller inputs with Resonite (and potentially other games).
Fixed motion controller inputs with Roblox (must use "Emulate Oculus Touch Controller").
Fixed motion controller battery level indicator.
Added a setting to set 1.2V battery mode (to scale battery percentage for players using rechargeable batteries).
Added a setting to disable Windows button (on motion controller) or Windows key (on keyboard) from opening the SteamVR Dashboard. The Windows button/key can still be used once inside the Dashboard.
Fixed issue with MSFS2024 when using flat-screen (caused performance hiccups).
Fixed an issue with multiple user accounts on the same computer. Note that one user will have to re-do their playspace after downloading the update. Only the first user to start SteamVR after downloading the update will inherit the current playspace settings.
Changed depots in preview branch