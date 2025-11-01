This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The "Preview" branch of Oasis contains Beta-quality changes and improvements. The Preview branch is intended for advanced users only , it might contain changes that are unstable or not fully documented.

RULES (READ CAREFULLY)

If you are not good at following instructions and reading directions, the Preview branch is not for you.

If you are looking for a stable experience above all, the Preview branch is not for you.

If you are unable to perform "beta tester" duties, such as reporting issues clearly, the Preview branch is not for you.

Be responsible.

If you decide to ignore all of the above, you will likely waste significant time for the developer and ultimately make him quit out of frustration. So please don't.

To opt-in the "preview" branch of Oasis, head to your Steam library, right click Oasis Driver for Windows Mixed Reality, then Properties. Under Betas. select "preview". Make sure Steam downloads the new driver.

To opt-out, follow the same instructions, but select "None" instead.

CHANGELOG