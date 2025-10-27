updated main screen to actually say Alpha
added Death Machine to the pause screen
Walls no longer interrupt spellcasting
Walls no longer interrupt attacks
Casting can now be done while wallsliding
Attacks can now be made while wallsliding
Agility is now only spent when spellcast is fired
Fixed a character scaling issue when skipping dialog
Improved dialog scaling consistency
251026_alpha_01 Update
