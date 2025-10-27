 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20552249 Edited 27 October 2025 – 02:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • updated main screen to actually say Alpha

  • added Death Machine to the pause screen

  • Walls no longer interrupt spellcasting

  • Walls no longer interrupt attacks

  • Casting can now be done while wallsliding

  • Attacks can now be made while wallsliding

  • Agility is now only spent when spellcast is fired

  • Fixed a character scaling issue when skipping dialog

  • Improved dialog scaling consistency

