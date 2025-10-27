Happy Halloween everyone! I hope you can spend a little more time with Hana-Chan and Chado-san for this Steam Scream fest! I have added some new content and made some bug fixes while working on the final update before I move on to a new project. Here's the patch notes for today;



- Added 3 new costume meshes, with 2 color variants each!

- Added 4 new hats, 3 have alternate colors variants

- Added 2 new accessories with 2 color variants each

- improved the skin weighting on accessories to prevent stretching and deformation during animations, some clipping may occur still.



After this I will resume work on the new mode. I am not sure how much additional content it will include, but I plan to have it out before the holidays! I plan to include more bug fixes, the new game mode, and maybe a few more costumes and accessories. I apologize for missing my planned summer release. Over the last few months I have spent a lot of time learning many new things in unreal and have come to realize many mistakes I made along the way with Hachishaku's code. Many of those are now a big knot that is difficult to untangle, but when I start with a fresh project I am confident I can make lots of improvements and progress!



I hope you will look forward to the update and the next game! I will put up a steam page for it soon after the next update! Thank you for all your support, and most importantly, thank you for enjoying Hachishaku! I was glad I could bring more happiness to our world. Though, Maybe it was really Hachishaku-sama herself that did that!



Please enjoy the new costumes, and make sure not to eat too much candy!



