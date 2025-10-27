Patch Notes:

Improved functionality:

New Intro before you start playing

Ability to Sell unwanted items for Marrow to level up May sell Chest items before picking them (hold keyboard Q / controller X) May sell up to 3 already acquired items when visiting a Shop (from the interface)

Ability to Reroll level up choices sometimes

After the first, all additional arms that aim at the cursor now angle themselves around evenly instead of adding to bullet spread randomization (this should have a noticeable impact on lategame with many arms vs big hordes)

Sacrificing to Shrines and Opening chests slows down time around for a while. Picking up one of the items will reset it back.

(this should give players time to read and think about their choices, enemy bullets can't harm you in this state)

New upgrade category: MORPHS

Changes how some Spells function, with benefits and drawbacks

Find MORPHS as you level up after meeting certain conditions

Can only have Two MORPHS at once

Current MORPHS added:

Heataliation (turns your Retaliation into Flames)

Missiles (turns your Spikes into seeking Missiles)

Bonemerang (your Bones ricochet back at you, incompatible with Frostbone)

Frostbone (your Bones create Ice as they travel, incompatible with Bonemerang)

Star Crits (turns your Criticals into static Stars)

Smite (chance to Burn enemies when you Level Up)

Coldcase (chance to spew Ice when eating Marrow Globes)

New Spell: Ox Hoof!

Become sort of a centaur with the Ox Hoof, which can trample foes with its tremors

New Spell: Snake Tail!

Give up your limbs in exchange of the powerful Snake spell, which can eat Bullets and turn them into Marrow as well as spiking enemies around

New Weapon: Scythe!

Soul/Strength hybrid weapon that can slash around you

New Endboss: Pumpking!

The king of pumps returns with new abilities and visuals, as an alternative to the previous Endboss on certain Biomes. Will appear in the new Biome that will also be introduced.

New Biome: Farmland

Fight enemies that rise from the ground, harvest Hearts and face agricultural threats at the breadbasket of the underworld.

New Enemies:

Farmer

Beefy small enemy, comes in two variations: with and without hat

When killed they may spawn Pumpkins which may turn into either Hellowings or Bombers

Scarecrow

Hops around and occasionally causes bullets to close in the player.

Bomber

Pumpkin-faced bomb-throwing fiend. like Hellowings, may choose to run away from the player.

Herald

Trumpet-playing envoy of the Undying Church. They sing about fire at long intervals which get shorter whenever they are attacked.

Guardians of the Elephant Shrine and will eventually appear as common enemies at the future Cathedral area.

Snakeleton

Guardians of the Snake Shrine and the Endboss Snake

Leaves poison behind

New classes:

Scrambler

Quick-witted but rather dense individual. Loved street-racing before dying. Emphasizes quantity over quality.

+Speed +Skill +Cooldown

-Soul -Strength -Knowledge

Sells Items for higher prices

Sage

Unfazed and wise. Knows a lot about what is real and what is not. Lived the longest life before becoming a skeleton.

+Survival +Soul +Gravity

-Skill -Spite -Sprint

Heart beats when acquiring Items

Various Adjustments

Screenshake now happens when the player takes damage and when Bosses spawn

New sound effects for when Bosses spawn

New intro screen now indicates that you can pick up both a Weapon and a Spell to start the game

New spells are available to unlock as starting gear:

Burn

Retaliation

Spread

Dust

Brain

Jellyfish Bolt

Elk Antler

Spider Web

Frog Hand

Owl Arm

Bat Wing

This should bring all current Shrine boss rewards as starting gear, including the previous Shrine rewards: Bear Bite and Lobster Claw.

Victory screen stats

Winning the game will now display some intriguing details about your last run such as:

total damage dealt

total damage taken

highest stat

idols broken

depth reached

Added some visual effects to better indicate that certain things are happening:

Enemies killed will leave behind a quickly disappearing corpse

Player Heartbeats produce a bone healing visual effect

Picking up Keys or Hearts will create some sparks

Entering the Portal will make a few twirls

All items will fade in quickly instead of appearing instantly

Added a few new Shrines to complete the set of stat combinations, these are:

Turtle (spite/survival)

awards Shield at sufficient worship

always reduces max enemy count

guardian: currently summons Sporebros

Ox (skill/strength)

awards new item HOOF

always creates tremors around

guardian: Unicorn

Mole (spite/skill)

currently awards Lifesteal

turns all active bullets and traps into Marrow

guardian: currently summons Scarecrows

Centipede (speed/survival)

awards Arm

always creates several Barrels around the zone

guardian: Wormheads with random arms

Snake (speed/skill)

now awards TAIL by worship

bites off nearby enemies when interacted

guardian: double jaw Snakes

These will all reward unique items in later updates.

Added a hard cap to enemy totals to prevent framerate drops

Reduced passive enemy spawn rate

Idols received a vast makeover

Attacking the Idol will cause them to spawn plenty of enemies offscreen

Magic attack now visually casts a flame to indicate when it's going to be released

Magic attack has a much longer cooldown

Magic attack no longer plays sounds at very high volumes on later Depths

After a certain Depth, Idols will start spawning arms of their own to attack

For now, possible arms include axe, sword, bomb, frog hand, owl wing and lobster claw

Arms will either shoot bullets or slash

Idols gain an increasing chance per Depth to spawn a Handy Tower nearby, for added firepower

Idols spawn less caltrops in general

After a certain amount of Marrow Orbs are littering the ground, newly dropped ones will instead add value to previously existing Orbs to prevent framerate drops from extreme amounts of orbs. More valuable orbs will look larger.

Minimum map size increased

//Enemies//

Flying Dutchman miniboss

Now has a small chance to spawn a Barrel when damaged

May now shoot bombs later on

Wobbles a bit

Bone Wheels have a less dramatic cooldown reduction per depth

Seahorses

wander aimlessly for longer

has less hp

counter slashes are immobile but larger

Unicorn

now bops their heads a bit

only one Unicorn from a duo will spawn in early waves

will stand still for a second if harmed, allowing very close range builds to hit them

Hellowings have more downtime

Servants now have a small cooldown between eating new Marrow Globes

Sludge Fishes now make noises with a chance that gets smaller the more of them are there at once

//Weapon and Spells//

Chest spawn is more consistent, no longer floods you with all spells available each time, more often favors spells you already have to add more points to if your brain is too small to handle more

Brain

Now works as a soft cap for how many Spells you can find in Chests. Shrine rewards and random Boss drops can bypass the spell maximum, at the usual Brainpower cooldown increases.

Chests opened after reaching the Brain limit will prefer to reward with Armor, Helmets, Criticals, Brains, Fists, Weapons or other levels of previously learned Spells.

Arm

Can find Arm from Chests until you have 6. Worshiping Multi-armed Gods will increase this limit while Unarmed Gods may decrease it. Does not affect random drops from armed enemies and bosses. Idol Arm cap was already in place.

Additional arms appear further away from the center of the player. Weapons that point towards the cursor will now receive an angle offset to cover a larger area.

Pistol

Now fires more wildly, with slight randomization of cooldown per shot

Skill now allows Bullets to pierce targets, starting at 2

Base Range now slightly longer

Bullet size slightly bigger

New visuals for firing vs reloading

Handgun

Skill now improves range more significantly

New visuals for firing vs reloading

Spite damage scaling reduced to compensate new Bullet pierce behavior

Shotgun

Spite damage scaling reduced to compensate new Bullet pierce behavior

Trident

Fixed an issue that prevented its attacks to actually from benefit from Speed

Shield

No longer affected by the dangerous flames fired by the Flamethrower

Lobster Claw

Requires at least 1 Lobster Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests

Frog Hand

Now only sometimes makes the Frog noise

Requires at least 1 Frog Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests

Owl Wing

Blackhole created now has Sounds

Exploding Stars now travel much less further but do a nicer shape and deal more damage to the immediate surroundings

Requires at least 1 Owl Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests

Bomb

No longer angles itself weirdly

Now shoots in a line, getting slower over time

Stands there for a second before exploding

Now triggers other bomb traps to explode

Flamethrower

Points in Skill now impact final Flame range more directly by reducing the friction

Flamehead

Stands in place instead of migrating to new targets

May spread into nearby enemies, scalling with Soul and Spite

Strength now minorly impacts enemy damage timer reduction

Burn

Now adds a small flame ponytail

Fixed an issue that prevented Burn from ever being cast out of Guns

Star

Slower delay between damage ticks

Increased Speed gained when touching enemies

Ice

Fixed cooldown, should take less time to charge when standing still

Enemies hit by ice will now correctly remain stuck in place for the duration

Fixed depth, should always appear surrounding the victim

Lightning

Smaller initial range so the effect itself is visible most of the time, Skill scalling unaffected

Spread

Initial range is longer

Now displays Blue Eyes on the player when active

Benefits from the Bullet change and will pierce through enemies with enough Skill

Retaliation

Now displays the Flower Heart on the player when active

Elk Antlers

Can now drop from chests after reaching at least 1 Elk favor.

Spider Web, Bat Wings, Jellyfish Bolt, Bear Bite:

All become available as drops only after 1+ Favor of the respective God

//Current Gods that don't reward any specific spell will do so with future Spells

Fire Trap

Now takes a little while to summon a Skullface when touching Marrow Orbs

Skullface summoned reduces Fire Trap lifespan

// Pause menu

Now displays the Biome name and amount of enemies left

Fixed several instances of enemies who would still attack you while the game was paused

// Portals

Now instantly kill all enemies when interacted with to prevent them from attacking before you teleport

Leveling up now takes priority over Portal animation so that you can no longer teleport away mid level up and lose all marrow

New lights and different details for each biome

// Shop

Two new friends visit you at the shop, the good-hearted Gumbloo who buys your unwanted items for marrow (3 at a time) and the flower skull who will complain differently depending of your class.

// Leaving the zone