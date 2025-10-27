Patch Notes:
Improved functionality:
New Intro before you start playing
Ability to Sell unwanted items for Marrow to level up
May sell Chest items before picking them (hold keyboard Q / controller X)
May sell up to 3 already acquired items when visiting a Shop (from the interface)
Ability to Reroll level up choices sometimes
After the first, all additional arms that aim at the cursor now angle themselves around evenly instead of adding to bullet spread randomization (this should have a noticeable impact on lategame with many arms vs big hordes)
Sacrificing to Shrines and Opening chests slows down time around for a while. Picking up one of the items will reset it back.
(this should give players time to read and think about their choices, enemy bullets can't harm you in this state)
New upgrade category: MORPHS
Changes how some Spells function, with benefits and drawbacks
Find MORPHS as you level up after meeting certain conditions
Can only have Two MORPHS at once
Current MORPHS added:
Heataliation (turns your Retaliation into Flames)
Missiles (turns your Spikes into seeking Missiles)
Bonemerang (your Bones ricochet back at you, incompatible with Frostbone)
Frostbone (your Bones create Ice as they travel, incompatible with Bonemerang)
Star Crits (turns your Criticals into static Stars)
Smite (chance to Burn enemies when you Level Up)
Coldcase (chance to spew Ice when eating Marrow Globes)
New Spell: Ox Hoof!
Become sort of a centaur with the Ox Hoof, which can trample foes with its tremors
New Spell: Snake Tail!
Give up your limbs in exchange of the powerful Snake spell, which can eat Bullets and turn them into Marrow as well as spiking enemies around
New Weapon: Scythe!
Soul/Strength hybrid weapon that can slash around you
New Endboss: Pumpking!
The king of pumps returns with new abilities and visuals, as an alternative to the previous Endboss on certain Biomes. Will appear in the new Biome that will also be introduced.
New Biome: Farmland
Fight enemies that rise from the ground, harvest Hearts and face agricultural threats at the breadbasket of the underworld.
New Enemies:
Farmer
Beefy small enemy, comes in two variations: with and without hat
When killed they may spawn Pumpkins which may turn into either Hellowings or Bombers
Scarecrow
Hops around and occasionally causes bullets to close in the player.
Bomber
Pumpkin-faced bomb-throwing fiend. like Hellowings, may choose to run away from the player.
Herald
Trumpet-playing envoy of the Undying Church. They sing about fire at long intervals which get shorter whenever they are attacked.
Guardians of the Elephant Shrine and will eventually appear as common enemies at the future Cathedral area.
Snakeleton
Guardians of the Snake Shrine and the Endboss Snake
Leaves poison behind
New classes:
Scrambler
Quick-witted but rather dense individual. Loved street-racing before dying. Emphasizes quantity over quality.
+Speed +Skill +Cooldown
-Soul -Strength -Knowledge
Sells Items for higher prices
Sage
Unfazed and wise. Knows a lot about what is real and what is not. Lived the longest life before becoming a skeleton.
+Survival +Soul +Gravity
-Skill -Spite -Sprint
Heart beats when acquiring Items
Various Adjustments
Screenshake now happens when the player takes damage and when Bosses spawn
New sound effects for when Bosses spawn
New intro screen now indicates that you can pick up both a Weapon and a Spell to start the game
New spells are available to unlock as starting gear:
Burn
Retaliation
Spread
Dust
Brain
Jellyfish Bolt
Elk Antler
Spider Web
Frog Hand
Owl Arm
Bat Wing
This should bring all current Shrine boss rewards as starting gear, including the previous Shrine rewards: Bear Bite and Lobster Claw.
Victory screen stats
Winning the game will now display some intriguing details about your last run such as:
total damage dealt
total damage taken
highest stat
idols broken
depth reached
Added some visual effects to better indicate that certain things are happening:
Enemies killed will leave behind a quickly disappearing corpse
Player Heartbeats produce a bone healing visual effect
Picking up Keys or Hearts will create some sparks
Entering the Portal will make a few twirls
All items will fade in quickly instead of appearing instantly
Added a few new Shrines to complete the set of stat combinations, these are:
Turtle (spite/survival)
awards Shield at sufficient worship
always reduces max enemy count
guardian: currently summons Sporebros
Ox (skill/strength)
awards new item HOOF
always creates tremors around
guardian: Unicorn
Mole (spite/skill)
currently awards Lifesteal
turns all active bullets and traps into Marrow
guardian: currently summons Scarecrows
Centipede (speed/survival)
awards Arm
always creates several Barrels around the zone
guardian: Wormheads with random arms
Snake (speed/skill)
now awards TAIL by worship
bites off nearby enemies when interacted
guardian: double jaw Snakes
These will all reward unique items in later updates.
Added a hard cap to enemy totals to prevent framerate drops
Reduced passive enemy spawn rate
Idols received a vast makeover
Attacking the Idol will cause them to spawn plenty of enemies offscreen
Magic attack now visually casts a flame to indicate when it's going to be released
Magic attack has a much longer cooldown
Magic attack no longer plays sounds at very high volumes on later Depths
After a certain Depth, Idols will start spawning arms of their own to attack
For now, possible arms include axe, sword, bomb, frog hand, owl wing and lobster claw
Arms will either shoot bullets or slash
Idols gain an increasing chance per Depth to spawn a Handy Tower nearby, for added firepower
Idols spawn less caltrops in general
After a certain amount of Marrow Orbs are littering the ground, newly dropped ones will instead add value to previously existing Orbs to prevent framerate drops from extreme amounts of orbs. More valuable orbs will look larger.
Minimum map size increased
//Enemies//
Flying Dutchman miniboss
Now has a small chance to spawn a Barrel when damaged
May now shoot bombs later on
Wobbles a bit
Bone Wheels have a less dramatic cooldown reduction per depth
Seahorses
wander aimlessly for longer
has less hp
counter slashes are immobile but larger
Unicorn
now bops their heads a bit
only one Unicorn from a duo will spawn in early waves
will stand still for a second if harmed, allowing very close range builds to hit them
Hellowings have more downtime
Servants now have a small cooldown between eating new Marrow Globes
Sludge Fishes now make noises with a chance that gets smaller the more of them are there at once
//Weapon and Spells//
Chest spawn is more consistent, no longer floods you with all spells available each time, more often favors spells you already have to add more points to if your brain is too small to handle more
Brain
Now works as a soft cap for how many Spells you can find in Chests. Shrine rewards and random Boss drops can bypass the spell maximum, at the usual Brainpower cooldown increases.
Chests opened after reaching the Brain limit will prefer to reward with Armor, Helmets, Criticals, Brains, Fists, Weapons or other levels of previously learned Spells.
Arm
Can find Arm from Chests until you have 6. Worshiping Multi-armed Gods will increase this limit while Unarmed Gods may decrease it. Does not affect random drops from armed enemies and bosses. Idol Arm cap was already in place.
Additional arms appear further away from the center of the player. Weapons that point towards the cursor will now receive an angle offset to cover a larger area.
Pistol
Now fires more wildly, with slight randomization of cooldown per shot
Skill now allows Bullets to pierce targets, starting at 2
Base Range now slightly longer
Bullet size slightly bigger
New visuals for firing vs reloading
Handgun
Skill now improves range more significantly
New visuals for firing vs reloading
Spite damage scaling reduced to compensate new Bullet pierce behavior
Shotgun
Spite damage scaling reduced to compensate new Bullet pierce behavior
Trident
Fixed an issue that prevented its attacks to actually from benefit from Speed
Shield
No longer affected by the dangerous flames fired by the Flamethrower
Lobster Claw
Requires at least 1 Lobster Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests
Frog Hand
Now only sometimes makes the Frog noise
Requires at least 1 Frog Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests
Owl Wing
Blackhole created now has Sounds
Exploding Stars now travel much less further but do a nicer shape and deal more damage to the immediate surroundings
Requires at least 1 Owl Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests
Bomb
No longer angles itself weirdly
Now shoots in a line, getting slower over time
Stands there for a second before exploding
Now triggers other bomb traps to explode
Flamethrower
Points in Skill now impact final Flame range more directly by reducing the friction
Flamehead
Stands in place instead of migrating to new targets
May spread into nearby enemies, scalling with Soul and Spite
Strength now minorly impacts enemy damage timer reduction
Burn
Now adds a small flame ponytail
Fixed an issue that prevented Burn from ever being cast out of Guns
Star
Slower delay between damage ticks
Increased Speed gained when touching enemies
Ice
Fixed cooldown, should take less time to charge when standing still
Enemies hit by ice will now correctly remain stuck in place for the duration
Fixed depth, should always appear surrounding the victim
Lightning
Smaller initial range so the effect itself is visible most of the time, Skill scalling unaffected
Spread
Initial range is longer
Now displays Blue Eyes on the player when active
Benefits from the Bullet change and will pierce through enemies with enough Skill
Retaliation
Now displays the Flower Heart on the player when active
Elk Antlers
Can now drop from chests after reaching at least 1 Elk favor.
Spider Web, Bat Wings, Jellyfish Bolt, Bear Bite:
All become available as drops only after 1+ Favor of the respective God
//Current Gods that don't reward any specific spell will do so with future Spells
Fire Trap
Now takes a little while to summon a Skullface when touching Marrow Orbs
Skullface summoned reduces Fire Trap lifespan
// Pause menu
Now displays the Biome name and amount of enemies left
Fixed several instances of enemies who would still attack you while the game was paused
// Portals
Now instantly kill all enemies when interacted with to prevent them from attacking before you teleport
Leveling up now takes priority over Portal animation so that you can no longer teleport away mid level up and lose all marrow
New lights and different details for each biome
// Shop
Two new friends visit you at the shop, the good-hearted Gumbloo who buys your unwanted items for marrow (3 at a time) and the flower skull who will complain differently depending of your class.
// Leaving the zone
GO BACK text now appears more consistently the second you step out of the zone
screen darkens to indicate the gradual loss of movespeed
enemies who touch evil fire no longer gain absurd amounts of bonus damage
Changed files in this update