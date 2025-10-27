 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20552121
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

Improved functionality:

  • New Intro before you start playing

  • Ability to Sell unwanted items for Marrow to level up

    • May sell Chest items before picking them (hold keyboard Q / controller X)

    • May sell up to 3 already acquired items when visiting a Shop (from the interface)

  • Ability to Reroll level up choices sometimes

  • After the first, all additional arms that aim at the cursor now angle themselves around evenly instead of adding to bullet spread randomization (this should have a noticeable impact on lategame with many arms vs big hordes)

  • Sacrificing to Shrines and Opening chests slows down time around for a while. Picking up one of the items will reset it back.

(this should give players time to read and think about their choices, enemy bullets can't harm you in this state)

New upgrade category: MORPHS

  • Changes how some Spells function, with benefits and drawbacks

  • Find MORPHS as you level up after meeting certain conditions

  • Can only have Two MORPHS at once

Current MORPHS added:

  • Heataliation (turns your Retaliation into Flames)

  • Missiles (turns your Spikes into seeking Missiles)

  • Bonemerang (your Bones ricochet back at you, incompatible with Frostbone)

  • Frostbone (your Bones create Ice as they travel, incompatible with Bonemerang)

  • Star Crits (turns your Criticals into static Stars)

  • Smite (chance to Burn enemies when you Level Up)

  • Coldcase (chance to spew Ice when eating Marrow Globes)

New Spell: Ox Hoof!

  • Become sort of a centaur with the Ox Hoof, which can trample foes with its tremors

New Spell: Snake Tail!

  • Give up your limbs in exchange of the powerful Snake spell, which can eat Bullets and turn them into Marrow as well as spiking enemies around

New Weapon: Scythe!

  • Soul/Strength hybrid weapon that can slash around you

New Endboss: Pumpking!

  • The king of pumps returns with new abilities and visuals, as an alternative to the previous Endboss on certain Biomes. Will appear in the new Biome that will also be introduced.

New Biome: Farmland

  • Fight enemies that rise from the ground, harvest Hearts and face agricultural threats at the breadbasket of the underworld.

New Enemies:

Farmer

  • Beefy small enemy, comes in two variations: with and without hat

  • When killed they may spawn Pumpkins which may turn into either Hellowings or Bombers

Scarecrow

  • Hops around and occasionally causes bullets to close in the player.

Bomber

  • Pumpkin-faced bomb-throwing fiend. like Hellowings, may choose to run away from the player.

Herald

  • Trumpet-playing envoy of the Undying Church. They sing about fire at long intervals which get shorter whenever they are attacked.

  • Guardians of the Elephant Shrine and will eventually appear as common enemies at the future Cathedral area.

Snakeleton

  • Guardians of the Snake Shrine and the Endboss Snake

  • Leaves poison behind

New classes:

Scrambler

  • Quick-witted but rather dense individual. Loved street-racing before dying. Emphasizes quantity over quality.

  • +Speed +Skill +Cooldown

  • -Soul -Strength -Knowledge

  • Sells Items for higher prices

Sage

  • Unfazed and wise. Knows a lot about what is real and what is not. Lived the longest life before becoming a skeleton.

  • +Survival +Soul +Gravity

  • -Skill -Spite -Sprint

  • Heart beats when acquiring Items

Various Adjustments

  • Screenshake now happens when the player takes damage and when Bosses spawn

  • New sound effects for when Bosses spawn

  • New intro screen now indicates that you can pick up both a Weapon and a Spell to start the game

New spells are available to unlock as starting gear:

  • Burn

  • Retaliation

  • Spread

  • Dust

  • Brain

  • Jellyfish Bolt

  • Elk Antler

  • Spider Web

  • Frog Hand

  • Owl Arm

  • Bat Wing

This should bring all current Shrine boss rewards as starting gear, including the previous Shrine rewards: Bear Bite and Lobster Claw.

Victory screen stats

Winning the game will now display some intriguing details about your last run such as:

  • total damage dealt

  • total damage taken

  • highest stat

  • idols broken

  • depth reached

Added some visual effects to better indicate that certain things are happening:

  • Enemies killed will leave behind a quickly disappearing corpse

  • Player Heartbeats produce a bone healing visual effect

  • Picking up Keys or Hearts will create some sparks

  • Entering the Portal will make a few twirls

  • All items will fade in quickly instead of appearing instantly

Added a few new Shrines to complete the set of stat combinations, these are:

Turtle (spite/survival)

  • awards Shield at sufficient worship

  • always reduces max enemy count

  • guardian: currently summons Sporebros

Ox (skill/strength)

  • awards new item HOOF

  • always creates tremors around

  • guardian: Unicorn

Mole (spite/skill)

  • currently awards Lifesteal

  • turns all active bullets and traps into Marrow

  • guardian: currently summons Scarecrows

Centipede (speed/survival)

  • awards Arm

  • always creates several Barrels around the zone

  • guardian: Wormheads with random arms

Snake (speed/skill)

  • now awards TAIL by worship

  • bites off nearby enemies when interacted

  • guardian: double jaw Snakes

These will all reward unique items in later updates.

  • Added a hard cap to enemy totals to prevent framerate drops

  • Reduced passive enemy spawn rate

  • Idols received a vast makeover

  • Attacking the Idol will cause them to spawn plenty of enemies offscreen

  • Magic attack now visually casts a flame to indicate when it's going to be released

  • Magic attack has a much longer cooldown

  • Magic attack no longer plays sounds at very high volumes on later Depths

  • After a certain Depth, Idols will start spawning arms of their own to attack

  • For now, possible arms include axe, sword, bomb, frog hand, owl wing and lobster claw

  • Arms will either shoot bullets or slash

  • Idols gain an increasing chance per Depth to spawn a Handy Tower nearby, for added firepower

  • Idols spawn less caltrops in general

  • After a certain amount of Marrow Orbs are littering the ground, newly dropped ones will instead add value to previously existing Orbs to prevent framerate drops from extreme amounts of orbs. More valuable orbs will look larger.

  • Minimum map size increased

//Enemies//

Flying Dutchman miniboss

  • Now has a small chance to spawn a Barrel when damaged

  • May now shoot bombs later on

  • Wobbles a bit

Bone Wheels have a less dramatic cooldown reduction per depth

Seahorses

  • wander aimlessly for longer

  • has less hp

  • counter slashes are immobile but larger

Unicorn

  • now bops their heads a bit

  • only one Unicorn from a duo will spawn in early waves

  • will stand still for a second if harmed, allowing very close range builds to hit them

Hellowings have more downtime

Servants now have a small cooldown between eating new Marrow Globes

Sludge Fishes now make noises with a chance that gets smaller the more of them are there at once

//Weapon and Spells//

  • Chest spawn is more consistent, no longer floods you with all spells available each time, more often favors spells you already have to add more points to if your brain is too small to handle more

Brain

  • Now works as a soft cap for how many Spells you can find in Chests. Shrine rewards and random Boss drops can bypass the spell maximum, at the usual Brainpower cooldown increases.

  • Chests opened after reaching the Brain limit will prefer to reward with Armor, Helmets, Criticals, Brains, Fists, Weapons or other levels of previously learned Spells.

Arm

  • Can find Arm from Chests until you have 6. Worshiping Multi-armed Gods will increase this limit while Unarmed Gods may decrease it. Does not affect random drops from armed enemies and bosses. Idol Arm cap was already in place.

  • Additional arms appear further away from the center of the player. Weapons that point towards the cursor will now receive an angle offset to cover a larger area.

Pistol

  • Now fires more wildly, with slight randomization of cooldown per shot

  • Skill now allows Bullets to pierce targets, starting at 2

  • Base Range now slightly longer

  • Bullet size slightly bigger

  • New visuals for firing vs reloading

Handgun

  • Skill now improves range more significantly

  • New visuals for firing vs reloading

  • Spite damage scaling reduced to compensate new Bullet pierce behavior

Shotgun

  • Spite damage scaling reduced to compensate new Bullet pierce behavior

Trident

  • Fixed an issue that prevented its attacks to actually from benefit from Speed

Shield

  • No longer affected by the dangerous flames fired by the Flamethrower

Lobster Claw

  • Requires at least 1 Lobster Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests

Frog Hand

  • Now only sometimes makes the Frog noise

  • Requires at least 1 Frog Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests

Owl Wing

  • Blackhole created now has Sounds

  • Exploding Stars now travel much less further but do a nicer shape and deal more damage to the immediate surroundings

  • Requires at least 1 Owl Favor before becoming available as a drop from Chests

Bomb

  • No longer angles itself weirdly

  • Now shoots in a line, getting slower over time

  • Stands there for a second before exploding

  • Now triggers other bomb traps to explode

Flamethrower

  • Points in Skill now impact final Flame range more directly by reducing the friction

Flamehead

  • Stands in place instead of migrating to new targets

  • May spread into nearby enemies, scalling with Soul and Spite

  • Strength now minorly impacts enemy damage timer reduction

Burn

  • Now adds a small flame ponytail

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Burn from ever being cast out of Guns

Star

  • Slower delay between damage ticks

  • Increased Speed gained when touching enemies

Ice

  • Fixed cooldown, should take less time to charge when standing still

  • Enemies hit by ice will now correctly remain stuck in place for the duration

  • Fixed depth, should always appear surrounding the victim

Lightning

  • Smaller initial range so the effect itself is visible most of the time, Skill scalling unaffected

Spread

  • Initial range is longer

  • Now displays Blue Eyes on the player when active

  • Benefits from the Bullet change and will pierce through enemies with enough Skill

Retaliation

  • Now displays the Flower Heart on the player when active

Elk Antlers

  • Can now drop from chests after reaching at least 1 Elk favor.

Spider Web, Bat Wings, Jellyfish Bolt, Bear Bite:

  • All become available as drops only after 1+ Favor of the respective God

//Current Gods that don't reward any specific spell will do so with future Spells

Fire Trap

  • Now takes a little while to summon a Skullface when touching Marrow Orbs

  • Skullface summoned reduces Fire Trap lifespan

// Pause menu

  • Now displays the Biome name and amount of enemies left

  • Fixed several instances of enemies who would still attack you while the game was paused

// Portals

  • Now instantly kill all enemies when interacted with to prevent them from attacking before you teleport

  • Leveling up now takes priority over Portal animation so that you can no longer teleport away mid level up and lose all marrow

  • New lights and different details for each biome

// Shop

  • Two new friends visit you at the shop, the good-hearted Gumbloo who buys your unwanted items for marrow (3 at a time) and the flower skull who will complain differently depending of your class.

// Leaving the zone

  • GO BACK text now appears more consistently the second you step out of the zone

  • screen darkens to indicate the gradual loss of movespeed

  • enemies who touch evil fire no longer gain absurd amounts of bonus damage

Changed files in this update

Depot 2625971
  • Loading history…
