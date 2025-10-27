After... a long time... SinaRun is back with a new update! This update will be the last major update for SinaRun, officially marking the end of its development and leaving it in a state that I'm happy, or at least happier with.



I started working on this game when I was a young teenager, a kid really, and despite the fact that I definitely have not been working on it consistently, it's been a huge part of my life. I've learned a lot about game development, programming, and myself through this project. SinaRun has honestly been quite persistently in the back of my mind since its release. I'm ashamed of the state it was left in.



A lot of it was due to a lack of motivation, perfectionism, the last 10%... and in more recent years, a lack of time (I'm an adult now, believe it or not). I can't say I've completely overcome these issues, but I've learned to make the necessary compromises to get things done.



Removed Multiplayer Mode: I never intended for SinaRun to have a multiplayer mode. I realize that it is fun to play with friends, but it ended up being waaay too much work for teenage me to handle and the only reason it was initially added was to please a single person who asked for it a very long time ago (and ended up never playing it). SinaRun is ultimately a lonely speedrunning game, and I think that's okay.

If you'd like to relive the multiplayer experience, the previous version of the game is still available on Steam as a beta branch. Note however that the server list and connection facilitator no longer work (and haven't for roughly 10 years now), so you'll have to connect directly to your friend's IP and you may have to forward ports.

If any missing features are deal breakers for you, and you would like to get refunded your purchase, but are not eligible for Steam's refund program, please contact me at sinarun@erika.florist (with a proof of purchase and how you'd like to get refunded) and I'll be happy to help you out, no questions asked (and if do have questions, I'll answer them!).

There's a million things I would have liked to do, but I had to draw the line somewhere to be able to move on. I hope that you can nonetheless appreciate the work that has been put into this update, and that it will be a fitting end to SinaRun's development.

I'm extremely grateful for all the support I've received from the community, and I hope you enjoy this update!

General

Added a new Speedrun game mode

In this mode, all levels from the chosen category (or both) are played in a row, with the total time being the sum of all individual times. This mode includes a leaderboard for each category. This game mode needs to be unlocked by completing any level at least once (including the tutorial in normal mode)

Reworked menus with more modern UI elements and visuals

Reworked in-game UI

Improved keyboard and controller navigation in menus

Updated application icon

Replaced game logo with a higher resolution and properly colored one

Added support for binding more keys (ex: mouse4, mouse5 etc can now be bound)

The game is now available for Apple Silicon Macs

Added support for Steam Cloud

Updated credits

Removed the walk function

Removed WIP multiplayer mode

Removed Training mode (it wasn't really working, nor useful)

Improved UI scaling

Improved performance

Renamed the level categories as follows:

Main Line -> Standard Classic -> Legacy

Legacy levels now needs to be unlocked by completing any level in the Standard category at least once



Levels



New Tutorial

The tutorial has been redone from scratch to better prepare and teach players how to play the game. A common complaint was that the previous tutorial was a bit demeaning towards both the player and the game itself, so I tried to make it more fun and engaging. It is now a short level that introduces the player to the basic mechanics of the game, while also being a fun and pretty level to play through. It now has its own leaderboard, and after being completed once, it can be played as a normal level in the Standard category.



New Level: Coffee Swirl

A happy-looking level with a lot of different paths to take, should be pretty fun to go through! This level is part of the Standard category.



Blast Tendency

Improved visuals consistency with the rest of the game



Wanderer Hideout

Wanderer Hideout has been reworked to be more visually appealing and to have a better flow.

Reworked lighting

Improved "mountains" formation

Reworked platform formation

Moved side pillars to make it harder/impossible to climb in unintended places

Lessened initial rotation of the player

Updated particles

Reworked the end of the map

Fixed a few platforms being darker than intended

Since overall best times are lower than the current best times (by around 700-800ms), leaderboards won't be reset



Community Interest

Fixed certain collision issues



Elastic Light

Added music, Four Prophets by General Fuzz (the music previously used in Spiritual Era)



Spiritual Era

Moved to the main line category

Changed music to Go Inward by General Fuzz



Slick Talk

Improved lighting. Platforms should be easier to see without necessarily being blinding like they used to be a few patches ago



Golden Opportunity

Updated lighting

Adjusted certain platforms towards the end to make the shortcut possible from both sides



Inner Synergy

Moved to the legacy category

I do not have the motivation to rework this map completely to make it flow better, and too many people over time told me they liked the map as it was, so I decided to leave it as is. Although, as I do not consider it to be up to the quality of the other maps in the main line category, I think the legacy category is a better fit for it.

Updated lighting

Fixed certain collision issues

Removed death zones throughout the map

Slightly updated certain platforms to avoid getting stuck now that death zones are removed

(No changes have been made to the "exploit", it's okay to use it!)

Legacy Maps

Red Things

Modified map scaling so it works better with the current movement engine

Adjusted certain platforms to make it easier to get through the map

Reduced fog

Added leaderboard

Light City

Adjusted map scaling so it works better with the current movement engine

Reduced fog

White Things

Adjusted map scaling so it works better with the current movement engine

Moved spawn position back a little bit

Added leaderboard



Bugs Fixes