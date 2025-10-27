 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20552095 Edited 27 October 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After... a long time... SinaRun is back with a new update! This update will be the last major update for SinaRun, officially marking the end of its development and leaving it in a state that I'm happy, or at least happier with.

I started working on this game when I was a young teenager, a kid really, and despite the fact that I definitely have not been working on it consistently, it's been a huge part of my life. I've learned a lot about game development, programming, and myself through this project. SinaRun has honestly been quite persistently in the back of my mind since its release. I'm ashamed of the state it was left in.

A lot of it was due to a lack of motivation, perfectionism, the last 10%... and in more recent years, a lack of time (I'm an adult now, believe it or not). I can't say I've completely overcome these issues, but I've learned to make the necessary compromises to get things done.

Removed Multiplayer Mode: I never intended for SinaRun to have a multiplayer mode. I realize that it is fun to play with friends, but it ended up being waaay too much work for teenage me to handle and the only reason it was initially added was to please a single person who asked for it a very long time ago (and ended up never playing it). SinaRun is ultimately a lonely speedrunning game, and I think that's okay.

If you'd like to relive the multiplayer experience, the previous version of the game is still available on Steam as a beta branch. Note however that the server list and connection facilitator no longer work (and haven't for roughly 10 years now), so you'll have to connect directly to your friend's IP and you may have to forward ports.

If any missing features are deal breakers for you, and you would like to get refunded your purchase, but are not eligible for Steam's refund program, please contact me at sinarun@erika.florist (with a proof of purchase and how you'd like to get refunded) and I'll be happy to help you out, no questions asked (and if do have questions, I'll answer them!).

There's a million things I would have liked to do, but I had to draw the line somewhere to be able to move on. I hope that you can nonetheless appreciate the work that has been put into this update, and that it will be a fitting end to SinaRun's development.

I'm extremely grateful for all the support I've received from the community, and I hope you enjoy this update!

General

  • Added a new Speedrun game mode
    In this mode, all levels from the chosen category (or both) are played in a row, with the total time being the sum of all individual times. This mode includes a leaderboard for each category.

    This game mode needs to be unlocked by completing any level at least once (including the tutorial in normal mode)

  • Reworked menus with more modern UI elements and visuals

  • Reworked in-game UI

  • Improved keyboard and controller navigation in menus

  • Updated application icon

  • Replaced game logo with a higher resolution and properly colored one

  • Added support for binding more keys (ex: mouse4, mouse5 etc can now be bound)

  • The game is now available for Apple Silicon Macs

  • Added support for Steam Cloud

  • Updated credits

  • Removed the walk function

  • Removed WIP multiplayer mode

  • Removed Training mode (it wasn't really working, nor useful)

  • Improved UI scaling

  • Improved performance

  • Renamed the level categories as follows:
    Main Line -> Standard

    Classic -> Legacy

  • Legacy levels now needs to be unlocked by completing any level in the Standard category at least once

Levels

New Tutorial

The tutorial has been redone from scratch to better prepare and teach players how to play the game. A common complaint was that the previous tutorial was a bit demeaning towards both the player and the game itself, so I tried to make it more fun and engaging. It is now a short level that introduces the player to the basic mechanics of the game, while also being a fun and pretty level to play through. It now has its own leaderboard, and after being completed once, it can be played as a normal level in the Standard category.

New Level: Coffee Swirl

A happy-looking level with a lot of different paths to take, should be pretty fun to go through! This level is part of the Standard category.

Blast Tendency

  • Improved visuals consistency with the rest of the game

Wanderer Hideout

Wanderer Hideout has been reworked to be more visually appealing and to have a better flow.

  • Reworked lighting

  • Improved "mountains" formation

  • Reworked platform formation

  • Moved side pillars to make it harder/impossible to climb in unintended places

  • Lessened initial rotation of the player

  • Updated particles

  • Reworked the end of the map

  • Fixed a few platforms being darker than intended

Since overall best times are lower than the current best times (by around 700-800ms), leaderboards won't be reset

Community Interest

  • Fixed certain collision issues

Elastic Light

  • Added music, Four Prophets by General Fuzz (the music previously used in Spiritual Era)

Spiritual Era

  • Moved to the main line category

  • Changed music to Go Inward by General Fuzz

Slick Talk

  • Improved lighting. Platforms should be easier to see without necessarily being blinding like they used to be a few patches ago

Golden Opportunity

  • Updated lighting

  • Adjusted certain platforms towards the end to make the shortcut possible from both sides

Inner Synergy

  • Moved to the legacy category
    I do not have the motivation to rework this map completely to make it flow better, and too many people over time told me they liked the map as it was, so I decided to leave it as is. Although, as I do not consider it to be up to the quality of the other maps in the main line category, I think the legacy category is a better fit for it.

  • Updated lighting

  • Fixed certain collision issues

  • Removed death zones throughout the map

  • Slightly updated certain platforms to avoid getting stuck now that death zones are removed
    (No changes have been made to the "exploit", it's okay to use it!)

Legacy Maps

Red Things

  • Modified map scaling so it works better with the current movement engine

  • Adjusted certain platforms to make it easier to get through the map

  • Reduced fog

  • Added leaderboard

Light City

  • Adjusted map scaling so it works better with the current movement engine

  • Reduced fog

White Things

  • Adjusted map scaling so it works better with the current movement engine

  • Moved spawn position back a little bit

  • Added leaderboard

Bugs Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing 00:00:00 times. I'm not sure that's the name you wanna be known for but thanks to 'The Loliconvict' for finding how to reproduce this bug!

  • Fixed end door hitbox being larger than intended (this does not affect times, as it was unlikely to hit the part of the hitbox that was larger than intended)

  • Fixed speed meter jittering between values at max speed

  • Fixed player own score not being properly highlighted in the leaderboard in certain cases

  • Fixed the minimum speed indicator not working correctly after reset

  • Fixed underscores not showing properly in names on the leaderboard

  • Fixed an issue where shadows would shake/flicker on certain maps

  • Fixed an issue where other Steam users statistics on the same computer would override the current user's statistics

  • Fixed an issue where keyboard bindings would not properly reflect the current keyboard layout

  • Fixed a thousand little things over the past few years...

