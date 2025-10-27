 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20552071 Edited 27 October 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've got a new patch of the game, this time focusing on making end-game and post-game content easier to navigate, and adding some extra polish on the endings and a few other spots.

Thanks for playing and be sure to leave a review!!

Patch 1.04 changes:

  • added a brand new post-game NPC, the Scryer of Fates!

  • fixed an issue with some of the ending achievements not happening (if you should have gotten it before, you will now get it upon opening the game!)

  • made the font used in endings look nicer

  • added a visual effect to the ending text appearing

  • in the end game section, the timer is now longer, and it pauses during talking

  • in the end game section, the squiggles are now more impactful

  • moved the version number to the top of the title screen

  • fixed some typos

  • added a "whoosh" sound effect for masks

  • fixed a bug where the game stored a mask when it shouldn't

  • fixed a very minor visual glitch inside the settings menus

  • removed an achievement for an ending (it is now consolidated into another achievement for getting all "Mixed Ending" variations)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3678421
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3678422
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3678423
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link