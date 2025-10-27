We've got a new patch of the game, this time focusing on making end-game and post-game content easier to navigate, and adding some extra polish on the endings and a few other spots.
Thanks for playing and be sure to leave a review!!
Patch 1.04 changes:
added a brand new post-game NPC, the Scryer of Fates!
fixed an issue with some of the ending achievements not happening (if you should have gotten it before, you will now get it upon opening the game!)
made the font used in endings look nicer
added a visual effect to the ending text appearing
in the end game section, the timer is now longer, and it pauses during talking
in the end game section, the squiggles are now more impactful
moved the version number to the top of the title screen
fixed some typos
added a "whoosh" sound effect for masks
fixed a bug where the game stored a mask when it shouldn't
fixed a very minor visual glitch inside the settings menus
removed an achievement for an ending (it is now consolidated into another achievement for getting all "Mixed Ending" variations)
Changed files in this update