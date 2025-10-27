yoyo just some fixes and tweaks
Patch 1.4.1
Objectives on Misery Mansion have been adjusted
Unclog Toilets 7 -> 8
Moldy Pizza 20 -> 25
Satanic Symbols 20 -> 25
Added Repair 15 Broken Pipes Objective
fixed several unreachable ectoplasm spots on Misery Mansion because of weird hitbox issues
fixed several spots in which cockroaches were getting stuck on all maps because of pathing issues
Perk: Completionist Disorder:
fixed a bug that sometimes caused cockroaches to be highlighted as remaining objective even when they were already dead
further performance improvements by adjusting light and shadow values, especially in the player spawn container and for UV lamps in general
small audio and level art tweaks on Misery Mansion
Let me know if anything else pops up, either in the steam discussion or on discord.
Have fun and see you in game :)
Cheers,
Beepbep
