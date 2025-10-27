yoyo just some fixes and tweaks

Patch 1.4.1

Objectives on Misery Mansion have been adjusted Unclog Toilets 7 -> 8 Moldy Pizza 20 -> 25 Satanic Symbols 20 -> 25 Added Repair 15 Broken Pipes Objective

fixed several unreachable ectoplasm spots on Misery Mansion because of weird hitbox issues

fixed several spots in which cockroaches were getting stuck on all maps because of pathing issues

Perk: Completionist Disorder: fixed a bug that sometimes caused cockroaches to be highlighted as remaining objective even when they were already dead

further performance improvements by adjusting light and shadow values, especially in the player spawn container and for UV lamps in general

small audio and level art tweaks on Misery Mansion

Let me know if anything else pops up, either in the steam discussion or on discord.



Have fun and see you in game :)



Cheers,

Beepbep