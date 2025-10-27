 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20552005 Edited 27 October 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

yoyo just some fixes and tweaks

Patch 1.4.1

  • Objectives on Misery Mansion have been adjusted

    • Unclog Toilets 7 -> 8

    • Moldy Pizza 20 -> 25

    • Satanic Symbols 20 -> 25

    • Added Repair 15 Broken Pipes Objective

  • fixed several unreachable ectoplasm spots on Misery Mansion because of weird hitbox issues

  • fixed several spots in which cockroaches were getting stuck on all maps because of pathing issues

  • Perk: Completionist Disorder:

    • fixed a bug that sometimes caused cockroaches to be highlighted as remaining objective even when they were already dead

  • further performance improvements by adjusting light and shadow values, especially in the player spawn container and for UV lamps in general

  • small audio and level art tweaks on Misery Mansion

Let me know if anything else pops up, either in the steam discussion or on discord.

Have fun and see you in game :)

Cheers,
Beepbep

