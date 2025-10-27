ONEWAY.EXE MODULE 1.0 PATCH NOTES

Build 20551870

Blinky Boo has cute little outfits now! Decorate your very own Blinky Boo as he torments your desktop experience! WOW!!!

Desktop files save across loops in a single save file. This currently includes photos, text files, and collectables. Working on even more!

Improved Dollhouse animation in Ophelia's desktop loop.

Meaty's desktop route now with TWICE the amount of cat photos than before! Meow!

Fixed issue where Pompom would again stay full, when spamming files at her. Stop spam feeding her it confuses her little porcine mind.

Fixed sequence break issue where Anita would progress through dialogue out of order and break the game's progression.

Fixed sequence break issue where interacting with the admin console multiple times would cause Blinky Boo to repeat himself.

Fixed sequence break issue where needed files would never be sent to the player in Fiona's desktop loop.

Fixed sequence break issue where dialogue would not appear/progressing too quickly through dialogue would cancel the progression of the scene in Fiona's Room.

Solved Anita's files not unzipping!

Solved Anita's file directory not spawning.

Replaced missing sprite assets in the opening cutscene

Solved emotes scaling issue.

Solved issue where the opening cutscene was only viewable if all previous saves were deleted.

Fixed password puzzle from being correct if partially right

Fixed issues with the Dollhouse.exe UI remaining open when unneeded or activating too early.

Fixed music overlapping in cutscenes

Post-processing adjustments in Meaty's desktop loop to improve visibility.

Notepad app now with 100% more SEARCH FUNCTION than before!

Quizzes UI scaling fixes

General asset + writing tweaks/adjustments



Additionally we wanted to take a second to explain how oneway.exe's save system currently functions ! We noticed some confusion and will patch in some text display fixes to make it all the more clearer -- so look forward to that!

As of now, oneway.exe has multiple save files however they are all autosave only. You progression is saved as you complete each scene of gameplay. A fully completed loop is tallied on the file's description.

Clicking the file will load you to your last checkpoint. From this menu you can either create a new save file, or delete the ones you have! There is no manual saving mid-scene.

We hope that clears things up!



Another patch will be coming before bed, but we wanted all the softlocks out of the way earlier on!

Thank you and enjoy the rest of your Sundays!!!!!!!

