This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all!

Hope everyone is enjoying Chapter Two and having a great spooky season so far!

Had to pause Ch.2 patches for a bit as I worked on an update for Bonerooms for a charity stream, but now I'm back to work on getting the Automap Beta ready for the main branch!

There are a few significant changes and additions, full details below!

Changes

The Flare Gun now has 3 charges instead of being single-shot, and has a new sprite and reloading animation to boot! Due to this change, some flare guns may be removed in the future (such as the third flare gun in Old Town) to balance the newly available charges

The finale segment in E2M2 Newbrook Shopping Center has been re-configured so it no longer involves an ongoing sequence, allowing saving to be possible.

System/Pickup messages have been completely overhauled and now include some fancy icons, color coded highlights, and a priority system so that some messages like Secrets Found and such will stay visible longer and not get pushed offscreen.



Trying to Quicksave when saves are not allowed will prompt a unique error message with a sound prompt.

Peacekeepers are now guaranteed to drop a loot item, and will drop either a First Aid Kit or a full SASG.

The "Spawn Aggression" in E2M6 (Old Town) has been lowered, so enemy groups will spawn slower with longer cooldowns. This nerf to the spawn routine is more significant on lower difficulties.

Fixes