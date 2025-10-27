 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20551742
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Hope everyone is enjoying Chapter Two and having a great spooky season so far!

Had to pause Ch.2 patches for a bit as I worked on an update for Bonerooms for a charity stream, but now I'm back to work on getting the Automap Beta ready for the main branch!

There are a few significant changes and additions, full details below!

Changes

  • The Flare Gun now has 3 charges instead of being single-shot, and has a new sprite and reloading animation to boot! Due to this change, some flare guns may be removed in the future (such as the third flare gun in Old Town) to balance the newly available charges

  • The finale segment in E2M2 Newbrook Shopping Center has been re-configured so it no longer involves an ongoing sequence, allowing saving to be possible.

  • System/Pickup messages have been completely overhauled and now include some fancy icons, color coded highlights, and a priority system so that some messages like Secrets Found and such will stay visible longer and not get pushed offscreen.

  • Trying to Quicksave when saves are not allowed will prompt a unique error message with a sound prompt.

  • Peacekeepers are now guaranteed to drop a loot item, and will drop either a First Aid Kit or a full SASG.

  • The "Spawn Aggression" in E2M6 (Old Town) has been lowered, so enemy groups will spawn slower with longer cooldowns. This nerf to the spawn routine is more significant on lower difficulties.

Fixes

  • The Automap should no longer wipe itself after save/loads - map colors were being correctly loaded from file, but the actual byte data was not being applied, so it appeared to keep your map data after one load, but it would be lost on the next save/load.

  • Snow should no longer be visible inside the Haunted Dungeon on E2M7

  • Occlusion data has been rebaked for E2M7, which should hopefully clear up a significant culling issue.

Changed depots in beta branch

Changed depots in beta branch
Windows 64-bit Depot 1684931
Windows 64-bitDLC 3918090 Depot 3918090
