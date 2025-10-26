 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20551539 Edited 26 October 2025 – 23:46:06 UTC
Changelog:

  • Added another tier of exp bonus for defeating enemies 10 levels higher than the party
  • Added missing description on one of Ash's unlockable spells
  • Fixed an issue where the bonus perk unlocks were not displaying a popup text in most cases
  • Added a teleporter effect to the Faerie Shrine when it is unlocked for the final dungeon
  • Added two missing bosses to the animation viewer
  • Made boss scenes unlock in the animation viewer both when the boss is defeated and when being defeated
  • Updated credits

