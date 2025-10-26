- Added another tier of exp bonus for defeating enemies 10 levels higher than the party
- Added missing description on one of Ash's unlockable spells
- Fixed an issue where the bonus perk unlocks were not displaying a popup text in most cases
- Added a teleporter effect to the Faerie Shrine when it is unlocked for the final dungeon
- Added two missing bosses to the animation viewer
- Made boss scenes unlock in the animation viewer both when the boss is defeated and when being defeated
- Updated credits
Minor update 1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update