New:
Special Abilities:
Bounce Arrow.
Lightning Arrow.
Ice Vortex Blades.
Lightning Vortex Blades.
Divine Vortex Blades.
Ethereal Vortex Blades.
Flame Burst.
Falcon Totem.
Can now pick up and throw reward NPCs outside of survivor mode.
Changes:
Characters:
Knight:
Starting special ability changed from Vortex Blades to Enchanted Vortex Blades.
Demon:
Starting special ability changed from Death Shout to Flame Burst.
Nudist:
Starting bonus Dash Distance increased by 2 changed to Dash Distance increased by 3.
Rooms:
Hole Challenge room amount of holes decreased from 12 to 9.
Bomb Challenge room spawn time between bombs increased by ~20%. (Happens less frequently).
NPC to change special abilities now spawns in survivor mode.
Now displays the modifier's max upgrade display in the selection screen.
Removed gameplay-interrupting dialogue popups during gameplay and replaced them with shorter speech bubbles that appear over NPCs.
Removed starting letter power up.
Updated in game fonts.
Quality Of Life:
Modifiers now display the current and maximum count it can be acquired when selecting choice.
Fixes:
Fixed an issue that was sometimes failing to remove undead debuff when picking up a revive pickup item, causing it to remain in the scene and no longer be able to be picked up.
Fixed a rare issue that was not auto reviving Wanderer.
Fixed an issue that was allowing players to die from being spat out of holes and taking damage after the room was cleared.
Fixed an issue with Dashing enemies that was unintentionally applying gravity to them at the start of their dash, resulting in an odd movement behavior forcing them downwards of the screen.
Changed files in this update