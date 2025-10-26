New:

Can now pick up and throw reward NPCs outside of survivor mode.

Changes:

Removed gameplay-interrupting dialogue popups during gameplay and replaced them with shorter speech bubbles that appear over NPCs.

Now displays the modifier's max upgrade display in the selection screen.

Bomb Challenge room spawn time between bombs increased by ~20%. (Happens less frequently).

Quality Of Life:

Modifiers now display the current and maximum count it can be acquired when selecting choice.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue that was sometimes failing to remove undead debuff when picking up a revive pickup item, causing it to remain in the scene and no longer be able to be picked up.

Fixed a rare issue that was not auto reviving Wanderer.

Fixed an issue that was allowing players to die from being spat out of holes and taking damage after the room was cleared.