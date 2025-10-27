Hey there! New midsized update (and some notes on the recent smaller updates, which have even more content!). Still doing weekly/daily builds, so a lot of smaller updates roll things out slowly, rather than all at once.

Camera Options

Added an option for a "swingy camera". Toggled per-player in the preferences menu. Based on your movement, looks cool but may not be super practical.

You can now turn off the HUD if you want to. Toggled in the settings menu. Also has a hotkey, F10, to turn it on/off.

Added a hardsprite for the fort's bedrock, fixing any glitches where it would produce random lines in itself sometimes.

Removed the option for "Mouse Hover Select". You can still edit it in the settings JSON, but some menus now require this to be toggled on to function.

This is a real, full screenshot in game! ^^^^^^^^

Power Ups

If you haven't seen it yet, there are new power-ups in the game! All of them make an explosion, and give you a temporary boost! Take a look if you haven't seen them yet!