 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20551446 Edited 27 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there! New midsized update (and some notes on the recent smaller updates, which have even more content!). Still doing weekly/daily builds, so a lot of smaller updates roll things out slowly, rather than all at once.

Camera Options

  • Added an option for a "swingy camera".

    • Toggled per-player in the preferences menu.

    • Based on your movement, looks cool but may not be super practical.

  • You can now turn off the HUD if you want to.

    • Toggled in the settings menu.

    • Also has a hotkey, F10, to turn it on/off.

  • Added a hardsprite for the fort's bedrock, fixing any glitches where it would produce random lines in itself sometimes.

  • Removed the option for "Mouse Hover Select". You can still edit it in the settings JSON, but some menus now require this to be toggled on to function.

This is a real, full screenshot in game! ^^^^^^^^

Power Ups

If you haven't seen it yet, there are new power-ups in the game! All of them make an explosion, and give you a temporary boost! Take a look if you haven't seen them yet!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1996551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link