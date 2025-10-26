2025/10/27
Bug fixes:
1. Fixed a bug where Maya displayed an error while wearing a swimsuit for the plot
2. Fixed the bug where naked apron CG was not displayed in the camera
Adjustment:
1. Change the welcome reception to non conversational
2. Increased the probability of Tina coming to ask for the video the day after being bald and on base (at this time, she can be recruited)
2025/10/27 Bug fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update