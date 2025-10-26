 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20551430 Edited 27 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025/10/27
Bug fixes:
1. Fixed a bug where Maya displayed an error while wearing a swimsuit for the plot
2. Fixed the bug where naked apron CG was not displayed in the camera
Adjustment:
1. Change the welcome reception to non conversational
2. Increased the probability of Tina coming to ask for the video the day after being bald and on base (at this time, she can be recruited)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3175721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link