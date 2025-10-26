 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20551379
Update notes

Changes:


  • You can now enter and exit the library at different depths, if you have enough Bibliotheca Infiniti volumes
  • Added new leaderboard, “Chambers Completed”
  • Added chance for sound effect to play when bumping into a vase
  • Modified chances of Entity randomly entering a chamber
  • Removed final upgrade of Library track (which is currently inaccessible anyway), will replace it with a new ability soon
  • Fixed a bug where breathing sounds did not stop playing when exiting a run to the main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788391
