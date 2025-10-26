Changes:
- You can now enter and exit the library at different depths, if you have enough Bibliotheca Infiniti volumes
- Added new leaderboard, “Chambers Completed”
- Added chance for sound effect to play when bumping into a vase
- Modified chances of Entity randomly entering a chamber
- Removed final upgrade of Library track (which is currently inaccessible anyway), will replace it with a new ability soon
- Fixed a bug where breathing sounds did not stop playing when exiting a run to the main menu
Changed files in this update