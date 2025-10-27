The new update is here, and with it comes the Halloween spirit to EternaTIMA.

Explore new themed areas filled with spooky details and discover new interactions that will make your work shifts even more unsettling.

Get ready to enter the complex like never before… if you dare.

Let’s go over the Patch Notes:

NEW FEATURES

5 new themed rooms have been added to the complex. (Crypt, Graveyard, and Swamp).

4 new valuable items.

Events added to certain rooms.

New ground traps.

New EMOTE WHEEL (Press T to communicate more easily).

New location system added (so you’ll know the name of each room).

New SFX for many rooms and enemies.

Tutorials added to task rooms (you’ll now see hints on the HUD).

Microphone indicator added to the HUD.

Motion blur toggle added to settings.

4 new achievements. (Let’s see who finds the hidden ones first hehe).

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where you could spam empty messages in chat.

Fixed a bug that spawned multiple Ofanim in the same location.

The “Always Active” voice chat option has been temporarily disabled until we fix it. (You’ll have to stick with Push-To-Talk for now).

That’s all for now — I always say this, but thank you so much for the amazing support Just Work keeps receiving. Each update lets us bring you higher quality and more fun content.

Hope you enjoy this massive update, and Happy Halloween everyone! 🎃

- Santi