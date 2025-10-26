Add promotion system: when an officer dies, a unit from the roster will take command and get a perk based on their personality



Add more info to the new campaign screen



Add castle destruction effects to campaign map



Add sergeant hauberk with coif



Add feudal shield militia unit



Add sleeved surcoat without coif



Add bishop crozier item



Add free camera support after battle ends



Disable realism mode button for new players: can only be selected when going back to the realism mode selection menu



Increase unit level range for quick battle



Stop unit log from getting cleared when new officer is assigned



Optimize campaign map smoke effects



Various battle optimizations



Lower single combat acceptance chance



Tweak signal horns material



Tweak horse movement logic



Tweak faction leader unit logic



Tweak siege camp archer defenses spacing



Filter 'add to all factions' custom units from standard garrison logic



Fix tournaments trait not being respected



Fix equipment pool item alignment



Fix single combat edge case issues



Fix parry block sound during single combat



Fix logic for start garrison to use unit cost instead of legacy tier stat



Fix big heraldry shield using random heraldry colors



Fix settlement miniature not updating when razed



Fix level icon not showing tier above level 5



Fix bug causing AI to deploy reinforcements off map when large armies mode is enabled



