Another incremental update. It adds a promotion system that promotes a unit from the formation to officer instead of creating an entirely new one. This also uses the existing personalities to generate the officer perks.
I adds a couple of new items and contains a lot of fixes.
There was also an issue that could break all collisions during a battle. I've done some aggresive optimization which should resolve this issue and on top of that give extra frames for everyone that was CPU bound or during large cavalry engagements.
Thank you for all the support, as always!
If you have suggestions, bugs or just general ideas for the next update, feel free to join the discord or drop by in the discussions. Always happy to hear your input.
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Changelog
- Add promotion system: when an officer dies, a unit from the roster will take command and get a perk based on their personality
- Add more info to the new campaign screen
- Add castle destruction effects to campaign map
- Add sergeant hauberk with coif
- Add feudal shield militia unit
- Add sleeved surcoat without coif
- Add bishop crozier item
- Add free camera support after battle ends
- Disable realism mode button for new players: can only be selected when going back to the realism mode selection menu
- Increase unit level range for quick battle
- Stop unit log from getting cleared when new officer is assigned
- Optimize campaign map smoke effects
- Various battle optimizations
- Lower single combat acceptance chance
- Tweak signal horns material
- Tweak horse movement logic
- Tweak faction leader unit logic
- Tweak siege camp archer defenses spacing
- Filter 'add to all factions' custom units from standard garrison logic
- Fix tournaments trait not being respected
- Fix equipment pool item alignment
- Fix single combat edge case issues
- Fix parry block sound during single combat
- Fix logic for start garrison to use unit cost instead of legacy tier stat
- Fix big heraldry shield using random heraldry colors
- Fix settlement miniature not updating when razed
- Fix level icon not showing tier above level 5
- Fix bug causing AI to deploy reinforcements off map when large armies mode is enabled
Changed files in this update