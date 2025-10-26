 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20551270 Edited 26 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 6 new cards

  • Added new shop item

  • Buffed and fixed several cards

  • Adjusted boss respawn timers from 25 seconds to 180 seconds

  • Reduced speed of the Map 2 boss

  • Added more stat caps for the balanced stats setting to reduce frame rate drops at high levels and fix things such as too fast bullets phasing through enemies

