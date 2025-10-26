Added 6 new cards
Added new shop item
Buffed and fixed several cards
Adjusted boss respawn timers from 25 seconds to 180 seconds
Reduced speed of the Map 2 boss
Added more stat caps for the balanced stats setting to reduce frame rate drops at high levels and fix things such as too fast bullets phasing through enemies
Another update 😎
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4027811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update