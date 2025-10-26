Hi everyone,

We’re excited to announce the release of the Halloween Update!



This update includes limited-time Halloween-themed changes and introduces full controller support.



Thank you again for all of your support!



❤️ Yetiface Games





✨ New Features

Controller Support

Added controller support.

Most major brands should work.

Currently, only Xbox controller iconography is supported.





🎃 Limited-Time Event

Halloween Decorations & Easter Eggs