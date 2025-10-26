Hi everyone,
We’re excited to announce the release of the Halloween Update!
This update includes limited-time Halloween-themed changes and introduces full controller support.
Thank you again for all of your support!
❤️ Yetiface Games
✨ New Features
Controller Support
Added controller support.
Most major brands should work.
Currently, only Xbox controller iconography is supported.
🎃 Limited-Time Event
Halloween Decorations & Easter Eggs
Seasonal decor has been added around the apartments.
A few small Easter eggs are hidden for players to discover.
These changes are available for a limited time during the Halloween period.
Changed files in this update