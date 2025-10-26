 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20551213 Edited 26 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We’re excited to announce the release of the Halloween Update!

This update includes limited-time Halloween-themed changes and introduces full controller support.

Thank you again for all of your support!

❤️ Yetiface Games


✨ New Features

Controller Support

  • Added controller support.

  • Most major brands should work.

  • Currently, only Xbox controller iconography is supported.


🎃 Limited-Time Event

Halloween Decorations & Easter Eggs

  • Seasonal decor has been added around the apartments.

  • A few small Easter eggs are hidden for players to discover.

  • These changes are available for a limited time during the Halloween period.

