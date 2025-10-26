Get your hands on the new Halloween commemorative cosmetics now!

To the surprise and dismay of some, we have:

🎃 A new pajama set! (Pumpkin Head)

🎒 New collectible item: Trick or Treat!?

All this? You ask... of course, our team of 650 people worked hard on this, so be kind!!

To redeem them for free, collect them from the box in the house where your journey begins.

Oh, and enjoy them while you can, because our huge team will soon remove all these wonderful items!

See you soon...