26 October 2025 Build 20551080 Edited 26 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get your hands on the new Halloween commemorative cosmetics now!

To the surprise and dismay of some, we have:

  • 🎃 A new pajama set! (Pumpkin Head)

  • 🎒 New collectible item: Trick or Treat!?

All this? You ask... of course, our team of 650 people worked hard on this, so be kind!!

To redeem them for free, collect them from the box in the house where your journey begins.

Oh, and enjoy them while you can, because our huge team will soon remove all these wonderful items!

See you soon...

Changed files in this update

