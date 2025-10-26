 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20551075 Edited 26 October 2025 – 23:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I've updated the main branch to v264, which has the completed German translation in it, and there's now a new patch in the publicbeta branch with the completed Czech translation!

Here's the full change list for v265:

  • Completed Czech translation!

  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese and Latin American Spanish translations

  • Stop people from tearing up their clothes to bandage friends in the middle of combat as it takes too long and makes them vulnerable

  • Fix for trappers who are set to auto-deposit wood sometimes getting stuck in a loop taking it and depositing it

  • Fix error saying You need to remove cooked food when trying to cook something with a pot or pan when there's a pan or pot already there

  • Possible fix for guards who have other higher priority tasks sometimes not returning to them when they become needed

v264 is also on XBox now.

What's this publicbeta thing?

v265 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

Windows 64-bit Survivalist: Invisible Strain Content Depot 1054511
