Temporary thematic content in honor of Halloween has been added to the game.

The content will be available during the holiday discount period from October 27, 17:00 UTC to November 3, 17:00 UTC. Spoiler: it should be added right here that savvy players will find a very simple way to activate this content at any time of the year.







We slightly increased the displayed list of players who made it to the overall ranking, and we also added a special text color for the most cunning, fast, and lucky players who aren't afraid of any obstacles and difficulties. Now the first fun place is displayed under the number #0 instead of #1 and is highlighted with a special red color. Next, for the first three places, we applied the standard and universally understandable scheme from sports games - gold, silver, and bronze.







The chair that suddenly rolled out from the pitch darkness looked pretty creepy, but it didn't quite fit the game's theme. So, we came up with another visual hint that will help in finding the toy.







The big holiday for beloved horror games is just around the corner, and we decided not to settle for a boring holiday discount! So, we're thrilled to present you with a small thematic update.This update includes the following changes:The release of the update featuring bonus mode improvements has been postponed to November. Unfortunately, we couldn't get all the necessary work done in time for Halloween. So, we decided to release this fun update. We hope it brings you a little joy.Best Regards,Ells&Pills