Hi everyone!

Here are the release notes for 1.00596 - a small yet important Sunday night update:

- FIXED: Visual conflict between state of mind dodge and defend casts

- FIXED: Defense casts leftover points were carrying to the next duel

- FIXED: Regression in the realm map generation algorithm (Discovery tiles)

Side note, I am also doing several playthroughs of the entire game these days and will deploy one last larger update with balancing and QoL updates before 100% focusing on what's next for LHEA!

I can't share details yet, but I'm working on a new game mode outside the main story/roguelite core of the game!

Stay tuned :)

Jo @ Soul Fuel Games