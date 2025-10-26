Repositioned one of the Trunkle enemies in Yggdrasil, who could sometimes spawn in the floor and then fall through it



Fixed a bug where the some foreground tiles in the underground base level got moved to the background



Fixed a bug where the cutscenes would still play before the final boss, even if cutscenes were turned off



Fixed a bug where the cutscenes would still play after exiting the first sewer section in the underground base level, even if cutscenes were turned off



Hey everyone, another patch for you all this afternoon!Before the notes, I just wanted to let everyone know that i'm now on a new PC and installed an updated version of Game Maker.I did a full playthrough of the game using this new version of Game Maker and only ran into very minor issues as a result of upgrading, which I fixed. Only one minor issue remains, and it's sometimes during cutscenes,sound effects have softer volume. I've not yet been able to find a fix for this, and I'm thinking it's a Game Maker bug as this only seemed to happen after upgrading (at least, I never noticed it before). BUT I will keep my eyes on the bug reports and future updates for Game Maker.But enough talk, here are the patch notes!I believe that's everything.Again, this is running on a newer version of Game Maker, and while I DID do a full playthrough of the game to make sure everything was in working order, please let me know if you run into any issues!The versions info should be "1.1.33.1580" in the window title and on the titlescreen.Thank you all for your continued support!