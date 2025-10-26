Fixed: Invincible Bullet + not working.
Fixed: Execution Bullet + not working when used with Burst.
Fixed: Bullet tooltip appearing during a boss cinematic.
Fixed: Quick Draw and Quick Draw 2 not stacking properly.
Fixed: Colored Quartz not interacting properly with empty chambers.
Fixed: Visual effects on empty chambers not disappearing.
Fixed: "Fatal" effects not triggering after killing the last enemy of a fight.
Thanks again for all your reports!
The Barrel Roll Team
Changed files in this update