26 October 2025 Build 20550861 Edited 27 October 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed: Invincible Bullet + not working.

  • Fixed: Execution Bullet + not working when used with Burst.

  • Fixed: Bullet tooltip appearing during a boss cinematic.

  • Fixed: Quick Draw and Quick Draw 2 not stacking properly.

  • Fixed: Colored Quartz not interacting properly with empty chambers.

  • Fixed: Visual effects on empty chambers not disappearing.

  • Fixed: "Fatal" effects not triggering after killing the last enemy of a fight.


Thanks again for all your reports!

The Barrel Roll Team

