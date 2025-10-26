 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20550854 Edited 26 October 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.0.19 includes minor bug fixes for AI Infra use, as well as numerous Ventures corp updates. We are also preparing for the DLC download with Steam, so we continue to make minor adjustments working towards Steam approval.

If you would like to playtest the Ventures expansion, send us an email and we will add you to the list. There are no additional downloads needed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3728122
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3728123
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link