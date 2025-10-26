 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550811 Edited 26 October 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Unity released a fix for a security flaw found in nearly all versions of Unity. As a result we've updated Garden Variety Body Horror from Unity 2018 (was not supported in the security update) to Unity 2022 LTS. Not only did this update fix the security flaw it came with a few other added benefits.

  • Unity Security Fix.
  • Fixed bug where picking up certain items when inventory was full would cause them to disappear.
  • Fixed bug in storage boxes that caused the blank dots to remain after adding items making it appear as if you had empty slots when you didn't.
  • Fixed the forge where turning it on with nothing in the furnace caused it to respond to interactions as if it's on until you leave the scene and come back.

