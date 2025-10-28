Update Notes:
- Halloween Psychward Map (Take The Pill)
- AI death bug now they fall and don't start zombie standing
- Projectiles are not visible at hit locations anymore
- Fixed pistol snapping to the right when two handed grabbing
- 50% chance of ai ragdolling rather than theatrical death when killed
halloween update
Update notes via Steam Community
