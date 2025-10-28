 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20550744 Edited 28 October 2025 – 21:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Notes:

- Halloween Psychward Map (Take The Pill)
- AI death bug now they fall and don't start zombie standing
- Projectiles are not visible at hit locations anymore
- Fixed pistol snapping to the right when two handed grabbing
- 50% chance of ai ragdolling rather than theatrical death when killed

