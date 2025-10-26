Greetings Space Commanders!

We're warping closer to launch with another hefty update, version 0.9.24! This patch focuses on major quality-of-life improvements, crucial bug fixes, early-game rebalancing, and a whole lot more music to keep your station grooving.

What's New in 0.9.24?

We've been hard at work addressing your feedback and polishing the core experience. Here are the highlights:

Gameplay & Quality of Life:

Construction Buoys: Say goodbye to digging through the sidebar! You can now initiate deck construction by clicking on interactive Buoys located at the top of the highest constructed deck. Hover over them for cost and unlock info, just like the prestige token preview!

Early Game Rebalance: We've adjusted the production rates of early-game Baristas and Patrons to make passive income more impactful sooner, reducing the reliance on manual clicking. Deck 1 manual clicks now earn 3 Coffee Cups each.

Prestige Token Preview: Added a tooltip to the Token Shop button showing how many tokens you'll earn on prestige and how much more Coffee is needed for the next token, similar to the construction buoy preview.

Offline Progress Corrected: Offline earnings are now correctly capped at a maximum of 4 hours and calculated at 50% of your online production rate.

Jukebox Skip Track: A quick click on the Jukebox decoration will now immediately skip to the next background music track.

Increased Player Damage: Player clicks during the Inspector fight now deal significantly more damage (1500, up from 150) to be more competitive with fighter units.

Tooltip Decay: Unit tooltips in the sidebar now fade out much faster (0.5-2 seconds, down from 3-5 seconds) for a snappier UI feel.

Menu Background: Added a darkened background to the main menu for better button visibility when units are active behind it.

Music & Audio:

Massive Music Expansion! Get ready for more variety: 9 New Background Music Tracks 6 New Rush Hour Music Tracks 4 New Boss Fight Music Tracks

Music State Fix: Boss fight music will now correctly continue playing as long as the boss is alive, even if Rush Hour starts or ends.

Positional Audio: Re-tested and confirmed positional audio is working correctly.

Hit Sounds: Added missing hit sound effects for manual clicks and fighter units hitting the Inspector.

Bug Fixes & Polish:

Fixed Stats and Awards buttons not updating their text immediately after language changes.

Resolved issues where the boss wouldn't respawn on subsequent prestige runs within the same session.

Corrected the token preview tooltip not updating dynamically.

Fixed multiple bugs related to the new Construction Buoys sometimes taking Coffee Cups without starting construction, or UI elements not refreshing correctly after construction starts/completes.

Ensured the "Clear Game Data" translation key is correct.

Adjusted coffee particle effects during the Inspector fight (less intense for manual clicks, more intense for fighters, slightly redder tint).

Fixed achievement and deck construction notifications appearing partially off-screen.

Fixed Admin Office construction pop-up appearing at the wrong time (e.g., during Hydroponics construction).

Corrected potential issues with the colorblindness shader.

Fixed multiple prestige bugs related to earning fewer tokens than expected and getting stuck unable to prestige further.

Resolved issue where the Admin deck construction button could become incorrectly greyed out.

Pre-Launch Focus:

As we approach our November 14th launch date, here's where our immediate focus lies:

Final Translations: Implementing translations for new UI elements (like the prestige tooltips) across all supported languages.

Audio Polish: Adding missing sound effects ( click_1 , alert_0 , coin , brew , power_down ).

UI Readability: Addressing the unit count display in the sidebar potentially being obscured by long unit names.

Game Breaking & Steam Blockers (Highest Priority):

Fixing translation key issues causing buttons in the options and main menu not to update.

Translating the Morale Boost tutorial.

Investigating reports of Support/Fighter units sometimes being unpurchasable.

Resolving the critical bug preventing the purchase of non-DLC units after prestiging until the game is restarted.

Debugging why clickable rewards sometimes stop appearing.

Swapping the incorrect sprites for Elite Roboticist and Quantum Barista.

Performance & Critical UX (Next Priority):

Investigating performance optimizations to better support players with very high unit counts (approaching 1,000 units).

Increasing the size and visibility of the Morale Boost progress bar and positioning it clearly above units.

Implementing number formatting (commas, M/B suffixes) across the UI.

Adding a dedicated Pause Menu UI button.

Adding camera shake accessibility options (Reduced/Disabled).

Fixing remaining tutorial highlight inaccuracies.

Ensuring the offline progress screen doesn't overlap with active tutorials.

We're incredibly grateful for all the testing and feedback! Keep the suggestions coming, and don't forget to wishlist Starbrew Station if you haven't already!

Happy Brewing!

- David & The Lost Rabbit Digital Team