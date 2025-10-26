Hello again. I will apply whatever hotfixes needed. But I am heavily invested in my next game. There are a few things I updated to this game:

Dialogue bugs should be fixed and there should be no empty dialogues. Please contact me on discord if you still have this issue Optimization. Expect higher framerates and the game not crashing when you kill too many enemies New enemy animations. Admittedly some are a little broken but I will apply hotfixes. Optimized Code: You will never see this. But the game runs smoother Chaos mode is fixed: The UI is back. It is super easy to kill void gods. for now. I may change my mind.

If you haven't, please leave a nice review if you love the game. It's a game, but its also an experience. I hope you enjoy it. I will try to add more content. But I have a lot of personal stuff going on, along with game dev stuff. I apologize for any delays and frustrations I caused. But as long as I'm alive, this game will get updates.

Please enjoy your Halloween.