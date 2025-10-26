 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20550653 Edited 26 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again. I will apply whatever hotfixes needed. But I am heavily invested in my next game. There are a few things I updated to this game:

  1. Dialogue bugs should be fixed and there should be no empty dialogues. Please contact me on discord if you still have this issue

  2. Optimization. Expect higher framerates and the game not crashing when you kill too many enemies

  3. New enemy animations. Admittedly some are a little broken but I will apply hotfixes.

  4. Optimized Code: You will never see this. But the game runs smoother

  5. Chaos mode is fixed: The UI is back.

  6. It is super easy to kill void gods. for now. I may change my mind.

If you haven't, please leave a nice review if you love the game. It's a game, but its also an experience. I hope you enjoy it. I will try to add more content. But I have a lot of personal stuff going on, along with game dev stuff. I apologize for any delays and frustrations I caused. But as long as I'm alive, this game will get updates.

Please enjoy your Halloween.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2745111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link