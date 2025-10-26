Greetings, heroes!
A brand new update has arrived for Loot of Idle.
This version brings important improvements in both balance and gameplay.
Here are the details 👇
⚔️ Balance Changes
Boss power levels have been rebalanced.
Battles now feel fairer and more strategic.
Each boss will better match your level and equipment power for a more engaging challenge.
🧩 Roguelite System Update
The Roguelite selection system no longer pauses the game.
You can now make your choices without interrupting the action.
If you don’t make a choice, the system will automatically select one for you.
This keeps the gameplay flow smooth and uninterrupted!
🏆 Steam Achievements Are Now Live!
You can now start earning Steam achievements!
Show your progress, complete your goals, and expand your collection.
Your achievements now join you in battle!
📉 Level System Adjustment
Unlimited level loss has been removed.
Your character can now lose a maximum of 2 levels.
This keeps your progression safer while maintaining the challenge — a perfect balance between risk and reward!
💬 Final Words
With this update, Loot of Idle is more balanced, smoother, and even more enjoyable to play.
Your feedback means a lot — share your thoughts and help shape future updates!
Thank you and happy farming, heroes! ⚔️💰
