Greetings, heroes!

A brand new update has arrived for Loot of Idle.

This version brings important improvements in both balance and gameplay.

Here are the details 👇



⚔️ Balance Changes



Boss power levels have been rebalanced.

Battles now feel fairer and more strategic.

Each boss will better match your level and equipment power for a more engaging challenge.



🧩 Roguelite System Update



The Roguelite selection system no longer pauses the game.

You can now make your choices without interrupting the action.



If you don’t make a choice, the system will automatically select one for you.

This keeps the gameplay flow smooth and uninterrupted!



🏆 Steam Achievements Are Now Live!



You can now start earning Steam achievements!

Show your progress, complete your goals, and expand your collection.

Your achievements now join you in battle!



📉 Level System Adjustment



Unlimited level loss has been removed.

Your character can now lose a maximum of 2 levels.

This keeps your progression safer while maintaining the challenge — a perfect balance between risk and reward!



💬 Final Words



With this update, Loot of Idle is more balanced, smoother, and even more enjoyable to play.

Your feedback means a lot — share your thoughts and help shape future updates!



Thank you and happy farming, heroes! ⚔️💰