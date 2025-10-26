 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20550607 Edited 26 October 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, heroes!
A brand new update has arrived for Loot of Idle.
This version brings important improvements in both balance and gameplay.
Here are the details 👇

⚔️ Balance Changes

Boss power levels have been rebalanced.
Battles now feel fairer and more strategic.
Each boss will better match your level and equipment power for a more engaging challenge.

🧩 Roguelite System Update

The Roguelite selection system no longer pauses the game.
You can now make your choices without interrupting the action.

If you don’t make a choice, the system will automatically select one for you.
This keeps the gameplay flow smooth and uninterrupted!

🏆 Steam Achievements Are Now Live!

You can now start earning Steam achievements!
Show your progress, complete your goals, and expand your collection.
Your achievements now join you in battle!

📉 Level System Adjustment

Unlimited level loss has been removed.
Your character can now lose a maximum of 2 levels.
This keeps your progression safer while maintaining the challenge — a perfect balance between risk and reward!

💬 Final Words

With this update, Loot of Idle is more balanced, smoother, and even more enjoyable to play.
Your feedback means a lot — share your thoughts and help shape future updates!

Thank you and happy farming, heroes! ⚔️💰

Changed files in this update

Depot 4029301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link