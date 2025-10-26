 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20550592 Edited 26 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.3.0: Voice Acting Added

  • Added full atmospheric voice acting for dialogues.

  • Minor fixes and stability improvements.

